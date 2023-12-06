On Tuesday (Dec. 5), Busta Rhymes appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to perform “THE STATEMENT” and “LEGACY.” For the latter cut, he was joined by three of his six children, CIE, Trillian, and RAI, all of whom contributed to the DJ Khalil, Mike & Keys, and My Guy Mars-backed offering. “I got my kids together, sisters and they brothers, everybody happy, though I wasn’t speakin’ to they mothers, s**t gettin’ better, why we still fightin’, boo? After-party poppin’, all my baby moms invited too,” the Conglomerate head honcho rapped as longtime hype man Spliff Star assisted.
Both tracks can be found on Busta’s 11th studio LP, BLOCKBUSTA. In addition to the aforementioned, Quavo, BIA, Young Thug, Coi Leray, DaBaby, T-Pain, Burna Boy, and more contributed to the November release, which was executive produced by Swizz Beatz, Pharrell Williams, and Timbaland.
During a recent sit-down with Steven Bartlett, the NYC legend was asked what he wants to instill within his children. “I want my kids to understand that focusing on what you love is primary. Be selfish. When I say selfish, not just my kids, but even my woman. It might be a lot of s**t she wanna do. ‘Sorry, I can’t do it right now,'” he explained. “‘I can’t do it right now. I can do it later.'”
He continued, “And then there’s moments when you can do it, and you make the time and you do it, but until there’s another means of me being able to do what I love and find the fulfillment that I find while I’m doing what I love… This is also a part of who y’all fell in love with.”
Press play on Busta Rhymes’ “The Tonight Show” performance with his loved ones below. If you missed it, you can check out BLOCKBUSTA here.
