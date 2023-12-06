During a recent sit-down with Steven Bartlett, the NYC legend was asked what he wants to instill within his children. “I want my kids to understand that focusing on what you love is primary. Be selfish. When I say selfish, not just my kids, but even my woman. It might be a lot of s**t she wanna do. ‘Sorry, I can’t do it right now,'” he explained. “‘I can’t do it right now. I can do it later.'”

He continued, “And then there’s moments when you can do it, and you make the time and you do it, but until there’s another means of me being able to do what I love and find the fulfillment that I find while I’m doing what I love… This is also a part of who y’all fell in love with.”

Press play on Busta Rhymes’ “The Tonight Show” performance with his loved ones below. If you missed it, you can check out BLOCKBUSTA here.