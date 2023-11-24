In addition to the album, fans can check out a video for “BIG EVERYTHING,” which features DaBaby and T-Pain and contains the same level of creative quirks found in classic Busta clips. Over a sample of Bun B’s “Get Throwed,” the Flipmode alumn delivered rapid fire bars about his status in the game.

“N**gas acting like they throwing money with bosses / You don’t wanna do that, cut some of your losses / Every single thing about a n**ga enormous / Lot of gold on a n**ga and the diamonds is flawless / See, you motherf**kers could never do the s**t I be doing / The best that you knew and been shaking and moving / And showing and proving, you know that we chewing and business is booming…”

Check out a full stream of BLOCKBUSTA and the video for “BIG EVERYTHING” below.