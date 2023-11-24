Today (Nov. 24), Busta Rhymes returned with his 11th studio LP, BLOCKBUSTA, which was executive produced by Pharrell Williams, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. The project comes with 19 songs and appearances from Quavo, Young Thug, Blxst, Coi Leray, Burna Boy, Chris Brown and more.
Shortly after the album arrived, the New York legend took to social media to share his appreciation for everyone’s support. “Thank you. That’s all. I just wanted to thank the whole Earth,” he said in a self-recorded clip that he shared on his Instagram account. “BLOCKBUSTA. Out now. Thank you, everybody, thank you. Yeah. Biggest moment, biggest album.”
Busta first announced that he was working with the aforementioned producers in October. In a group video call shared on YouTube, the heavyweight spoke on the monumental collaboration. “I’m so grateful that you chose me to be a part of your legacy,” said Timbaland. Pharrell added, “You really feel illuminated. This illumination is good because I think people are going to be able to get and feel that.”
In addition to the album, fans can check out a video for “BIG EVERYTHING,” which features DaBaby and T-Pain and contains the same level of creative quirks found in classic Busta clips. Over a sample of Bun B’s “Get Throwed,” the Flipmode alumn delivered rapid fire bars about his status in the game.
“N**gas acting like they throwing money with bosses / You don’t wanna do that, cut some of your losses / Every single thing about a n**ga enormous / Lot of gold on a n**ga and the diamonds is flawless / See, you motherf**kers could never do the s**t I be doing / The best that you knew and been shaking and moving / And showing and proving, you know that we chewing and business is booming…”
Check out a full stream of BLOCKBUSTA and the video for “BIG EVERYTHING” below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Compton renames street after late rapper Eazy-E
Ice Spice gets her own Chia Pet
19 best rap lyrics about Thanksgiving
Gucci Mane connects with B.G. for "Cold" visual
Trending
Walmart has everything you need for the tech enthusiast on your shopping list
Check out our gift guide that highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds in time for Black Friday.
Netflix’s ‘Rustin’ is a riveting tale of activism and acceptance
In the 60th anniversary year of the March on Washington, the film Rustin emerges as a captivating narrative detailing the untold story of Baynard Rustin, the visionary civil rights activist behind the 1963 march.
5 things you need to know about the 2023 Billboard Music Awards
“REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy Rue counts down the top five moments from the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, including surprising wins, historic firsts, and dope performances. Sponsored by Amazon.
Groovey Lew on hip hop style, Johnell Young's industry secrets, BGS salon's wig mastery and more | 'Black Girl Stuff'
Fashion King Groovey Lew on masterminding hip-hop’s most iconic looks. Actor Johnell Young reveals the secret to breaking into the entertainment industry. Celebrity hairstylist Dontay Savoy and got2B ambassador Tokyo Stylez are in the BGS Salon with the perfect wig install. Plus, comedian Lauren Knight performs.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
André 3000 explains how trying to force writing raps feels "inauthentic"
The Outkast legend spoke to ‘GQ’ about his debut album, ‘New Blue Sun.’
Walmart's HBCU Black and Unlimited Tour kicks off at Central State University
On Oct. 10, Walmart unveiled a brand new, state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University.
Walmart continues HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour during lively Virginia State University stop
After unveiling their state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University, Walmart brought the HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour to Virginia State University (VSU) on Oct. 13.
Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour brings attention and wisdom to North Carolina Central University
On Oct. 17, Walmart brought the third stop of the HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour to North Carolina Central University (NCCU).
The Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour visited Mississippi Valley State University
The Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour made its final stop at Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) and left a lasting impact on students and alumni alike.
Black media leaders stress the space's importance because we're always antagonists in mainstream's storytelling
“I definitely feel those ‘heavier is the crown’ moments. But I also believe that Black entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to be successful in the future,” Detavio Samuels said at AfroTech.
Madam DA Fani Willis proclaims, “A lie has been told on African American men”
“Every time I’m in trouble, it’s been Black men that have come to my aid,” Madam DA Fani Willis said at REVOLT WORLD while speaking on the stereotype that they are not dependable or worth dating.
Jeezy reveals traveling and living in Japan as a kid motivated him to get out the hood
“And the thing that threw me off the most was everybody that I was telling, all my peers that I was telling that there was beaches and all these things out there, thought I was lying, and I couldn’t understand it because I saw it…” Jeezy said.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | pgLang x Converse Chuck 70
Kendrick Lamar’s creative agency, pgLang, teams up with Converse for a second collab with a surprise twist.
Ari Fletcher reveals she doesn’t want to rekindle her friendship with Jayda Cheaves
“No, I don’t have a desire to be cool,” the social media sensation said on the topic of Jayda Cheaves while filming “Caresha Please” live at REVOLT WORLD.
Jason Lee offended Brittany Renner when he called her "the female Wack 100"
Jason Lee compared Brittany Renner to Wack 100 during REVOLT WORLD and she was not enthused.
Davido opens up about finding happiness after family tragedy and working with Latto
“There is a time for everything… I am so grateful right now for the support and love I’ve received,” Davido told REVOLT in this exclusive interview. Read up!