Twitter is showering T-Pain with all his flowers after an 18-year-plus career as an artist.

On May 13, “NFR Podcast” posted a question about music on social media. The handle asked, “What’s a rap song where the vocalist featured took it to another level?” In a now viral post, Twitter users have responded with a laundry list of singles and artists, but one name in consensus was T-Pain.

In 2005, the 38-year-old songwriter and record producer emerged in the music scene with his debut studio album, Rappa Ternt Sanga. Since then, the Florida native has written hits for some of the biggest artists in the game, earned two Grammys, and solidified his legacy in the industry.

What’s a rap song where the vocalist featured took it to another level? — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) May 13, 2023

As Twitter’s list of T-Pain’s features poured in, one track that users constantly mentioned was Kanye West‘s “Good Life” with the talented hitmaker. The track dropped in 2007 and appeared on West’s Graduation album. One user on the platform wrote, “If you had T-Pain on your record in the mid-2000s, n**ga, you had a hit.”

If you had T-Pain on your record in the mid 2000's, nigga u had a hit. https://t.co/SjFWL6kiiL — James Bishop (@james_bishop313) May 16, 2023

Another popular song among the responses was T-Pain appearing on Plies‘ single “Shawty” in 2007. “T-Pain carried lots of tracks,” a second handle tweeted. “Man’s voice [was] made for them hooks.”

T-Pain carried lots of tracks. Man's voice is made for dem hooks https://t.co/tGTrqCVFZM — Daddy Yankee UCL¹⁴ Real Madrid¹ 🇳🇬 🇬🇧 (@Yincar) May 16, 2023

A third user threw out the Grammy Award winner joining forces with Bow Wow in 2006 for his hit “Outta My System.” “T-pain, man,” the user tweeted.

As social media continued to list the Florida artist’s features, one person said he doesn’t get enough respect for his impact on music. “T-Pain don’t get nowhere near enough credit for his influence in R&B and hip hop,” they wrote. “Listening back to that era, you realize he was one of one — definitely a legend.”

Check out more tracks featuring the “Buy u a Drank” songwriter that Twitter users believed he helped take to another level below:

t-pain carried "bag of money" from the background i fear pic.twitter.com/KquSmx4SIs https://t.co/29JUzwFt8B — little miss thinking out loud (@hertruthsyrup) May 15, 2023

Literally all T-Pain features — Veras Voice 👩🏾‍🌾🪴 (@veras1voice) May 16, 2023

@Nati_Ave Every single song featuring T-Pain or Nate Dogg. Next question please https://t.co/AVz844QxGc — The Bobbo Father (@BobboMargarita) May 16, 2023

Every DJ Khaled song that had T-Pain on the hook https://t.co/8kncYq5oYF — Dre (@DreTheOutcast) May 16, 2023

it was a good time anytime T-Pain was on the track 😮‍💨😮‍💨 #weezyfbaby https://t.co/fWPZ0jlzLa pic.twitter.com/nVOTMQfeUH — Sierra (@SierraxUchiha) May 16, 2023