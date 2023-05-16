Photo: Johnny Louis / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Twitter is showering T-Pain with all his flowers after an 18-year-plus career as an artist. 

On May 13, “NFR Podcast” posted a question about music on social media. The handle asked, “What’s a rap song where the vocalist featured took it to another level?” In a now viral post, Twitter users have responded with a laundry list of singles and artists, but one name in consensus was T-Pain.

In 2005, the 38-year-old songwriter and record producer emerged in the music scene with his debut studio album, Rappa Ternt Sanga. Since then, the Florida native has written hits for some of the biggest artists in the game, earned two Grammys, and solidified his legacy in the industry.

As Twitter’s list of T-Pain’s features poured in, one track that users constantly mentioned was Kanye West‘s “Good Life” with the talented hitmaker. The track dropped in 2007 and appeared on West’s Graduation album. One user on the platform wrote, “If you had T-Pain on your record in the mid-2000s, n**ga, you had a hit.”

Another popular song among the responses was T-Pain appearing on Plies‘ single “Shawty” in 2007. “T-Pain carried lots of tracks,” a second handle tweeted. “Man’s voice [was] made for them hooks.”

A third user threw out the Grammy Award winner joining forces with Bow Wow in 2006 for his hit “Outta My System.” “T-pain, man,” the user tweeted.

As social media continued to list the Florida artist’s features, one person said he doesn’t get enough respect for his impact on music. “T-Pain don’t get nowhere near enough credit for his influence in R&B and hip hop,” they wrote. “Listening back to that era, you realize he was one of one — definitely a legend.”

Check out more tracks featuring the “Buy u a Drank” songwriter that Twitter users believed he helped take to another level below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jorja Smith drops off new visual for "Little Things"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA deliver "Rebuke" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Tour Tales | Amanda Davis helped make Ella Mai and Janelle Monáe's Coachella sets happen on the same day

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.16.2023

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge to reunite as NxWorries for 2023 tour

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Summer Walker hits the poolside with her girls as she introduces 'CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE' EP's tracklist

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Coi Leray is the voice of the WNBA in new ad ahead of the 2023 season

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Symba is excited to hit the stage for 2023 Roots Picnic: "I'm truly blessed"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Twitter can’t get enough of Halle Bailey’s red carpet glam for 'The Little Mermaid’s' UK premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Michael Rainey Jr. has the internet in tears as he jokingly reignites his feud with Demetrius Flenory Jr.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Chase B recruits Quavo, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Ty Dolla Sign for "Ring Ring" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Halle Bailey stands in the freezing cold at 3 a.m. to perform "Part of Your World" on "American Idol"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Conway The Machine returns to HOT 97 for crazy freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

The Weeknd says goodbye to his stage name with social media update

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Russ drops off 'CHOMP 2.5' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Fat Joe says Ja Morant is "trying hard to get kicked out the NBA"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
R&B
Rap
T-Pain

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jorja Smith drops off new visual for "Little Things"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA deliver "Rebuke" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Tour Tales | Amanda Davis helped make Ella Mai and Janelle Monáe's Coachella sets happen on the same day

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.16.2023

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge to reunite as NxWorries for 2023 tour

By Jon Powell
  /  05.16.2023

Summer Walker hits the poolside with her girls as she introduces 'CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE' EP's tracklist

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.16.2023

Coi Leray is the voice of the WNBA in new ad ahead of the 2023 season

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Symba is excited to hit the stage for 2023 Roots Picnic: "I'm truly blessed"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Twitter can’t get enough of Halle Bailey’s red carpet glam for 'The Little Mermaid’s' UK premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Michael Rainey Jr. has the internet in tears as he jokingly reignites his feud with Demetrius Flenory Jr.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Chase B recruits Quavo, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Ty Dolla Sign for "Ring Ring" single

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Halle Bailey stands in the freezing cold at 3 a.m. to perform "Part of Your World" on "American Idol"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.15.2023

Conway The Machine returns to HOT 97 for crazy freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

The Weeknd says goodbye to his stage name with social media update

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

Russ drops off 'CHOMP 2.5' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.15.2023

Fat Joe says Ja Morant is "trying hard to get kicked out the NBA"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023
View More

Trending
News

Omari Hardwick says the right terms and storyline could revive Ghost on "Power"

It seems as though “Power” fans and Omari Hardwick are on the same page when it comes to his character Ghost making his return to the franchise.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.13.2023
Social Justice

White woman caught on video trying to steal Black youth's bike in New York City

“Karen” screamed for help and tried to drum up tears during the altercation she provoked.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.14.2023
Social Justice

"Citi Bike Karen" allegedly identified after video trying to stealing Black youth's bike goes viral

The viral video showed her faking tears while trying to steal a Black youth’s bike.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023
News

Sasha Obama graduates from USC with Barack and Michelle in the audience

Sasha follows in her sister Malia’s footsteps, who graduated from college in 2021.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.12.2023
View More