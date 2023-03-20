Photo: Cover art for T-Pain’s ‘On Top of The Covers’ album
By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

T-Pain continues to find ways to show off his versatility. Over the weekend, the R&B veteran dropped off On Top of The Covers, a new compilation album consisting of his renditions of classic records. Fans can expect to hear Pain’s twist on songs like “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey, “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith, “Sharing The Night Together” by Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show, and many more. He sets the tone with a cover of the powerful “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke as the project’s introduction:

“I was born by the river in a little tent, oh, and just like the river, I’ve been runnin’ ever since/ It’s been a long, a long time comin’, but I know, a change gon’ come, oh, yes it will/ It’s been too hard livin’ but I’m afraid to die, ’cause I don’t know what’s up there beyond the sky/ It’s been a long, a long time comin’, but I know, a change gon’ come, oh, yes it will”

Back in 2019, T-Pain released his sixth studio LP, 1UP, a 12-track offering that included appearances from Boosie Badazz, Tory Lanez, O.T. Genasis, Russ, Lil Wayne, and more. In 2020, he packaged all of his special edition tracks and released them as one project titled The Lost Remixes. Since then, the Floridian legend has shared singles like “That’s Just Tips,” “Spooky Shreds,” “I Like Dat” featuring Kehlani and BIA, “I’m Cool With That,” “Shootin’ Up The Club,” and the Chris Brown-assisted “Wake Up Dead.”

Outside of his own releases, the “Buy You A Drank” singer can be heard featured on more recent collaborations like “Troubles” by Denzel Curry, “Hot Tub” by Yung Gravy, “Y.O.T.A.” by NandoSTL, “I’m Blue” by Sofest Hard, and more.

Be sure to press play on T-Pain’s brand new On Top of The Covers album down below.

