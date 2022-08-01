Back in April, T-Pain returned with his “That’s Just Tips” single. Over the weekend, he unveiled the official music video for the well-received offering. Directed by Ben Hansford and T-Pain, the creative new clip sees Pain playing the role of a cruise owner named Clarence Hernandez Jackson Brown IV. As he welcomes his guests to his “Flame On The Water” boat, T-Pain throws a party that brings his lyrics to life:

I got a stack for the waitress, I got a stack for security/ And I got five for the bitch that, I’ma fuck while she wearin’ my jewelry (Hmm)/ And I got a couple hundred dollars for the n***a that parked my whip (Parked my whip, ow), and I got a lot more in my pocket, somebody better stop it (Pssh, hmm)/ That ain’t shit, that’s just tips

That’s just tips, that’s just tips, and I got a lot more in my pocket, somebody better stop it/ That ain’t shit, that’s just pocket change (Pocket change)/ Tried to take it, let that rocket bang (Rocket bang), Clase Azul, we’ll stock the plane/ Got the strip club lookin’ like the stock exchange (Woo), you better watch your tone before that two-tone watch

T-Pain released his sixth studio LP 1UP back in 2019, which was a stacked project that included apperances from Boosie Badazz, Tory Lanez, O.T. Genasis, Russ, Lil Wayne, and more. In 2020, he packaged up all of his special edition tracks and released them as one project titled The Lost Remixes. Since then, the Floridian legend has shared singles like “I Like Dat” featuring Kehlani and BIA, “I’m Cool With That,” “Shootin’ Up The Club,” and Chris Brown-assisted single “Wake Up Dead.”

Be sure to press play on T-Pain’s brand new music video for “That’s Just Tips” down below.