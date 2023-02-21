Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino / Contributor via Getty Images
By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Years ago, T-Pain told a heartwarming story that detailed the making of his 2007 hit “Bartender” and how after that session, he saved the life of a 70-plus-year-old man. The Nappy Boy Entertainment CEO was a special guest on Steve O’s “Wild Ride!” podcast back in August 2021, where he discussed the incident that occurred at a Jamaican resort. This week, the viral clip is making its rounds across the internet.

According to T-Pain, the man was getting ready to take his own life after learning that his wife passed away hours earlier while at the resort.

“I offered him a drink,” T-Pain explains in the clip. “I was like, ‘Man, let’s have some fun.’ Not trolling or f**king with people. His name was Bob. F**ked around with Bob and he was like, ‘That police tape back there is because my wife just died in the hotel.’ He said, ‘I was at the bar taking my last drink.’” He was going to kill himself. “He was like, ‘The way you came up here and showed me love and just had fun with me, you and your friend.’ And I still talk to him to this day. He was just looking down, I was like, Dude, what are you doing? Get up!’”

The “Chopped N Skrewed” singer explained that he had just come from recording “Bartender” at the resort using whatever equipment he could find. “The song ‘Bartender’ was made during that and all that shit happened after. Bob, I love you brother,” he stated. The hit single, featuring Akon, is currently 4x platinum. The Grammy-nominated smash inspired by a bartender at the Jamaican resort also peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

 

