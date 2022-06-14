T-Pain says that despite the fact that he isn’t the world’s best gamer, he is still able to make a pretty penny while playing video games.

During a recent appearance on “Wild Ride” with the legendary Steve-O, the Tallahassee native explained how his side gig as a Twitch streamer has supplemented his income more than music over the past few years.

“I’m making more money off of video games than I have made in the last four years,” he chimed. “Just playing them. Playing video games.”

While he may not be as good as other players, T-Pain explains how he manages to use his background in entertainment as an advantage within the gaming industry.

“There are definitely good players out there that make a ton of money, but I think the entertainment that comes from somebody like me being trash at it, that’s more valuable and more entertaining,” he revealed.

At one point during the conversation, T-Pain opens up about struggling financially while climbing the ranks as an entertainer. He also admits that he wish he would’ve learned more about the business side of the industry at a younger age.

Over the past weekend, the “Buy U A Drank” crooner surprised fans when he kicked off his inaugural “Wiscansin Festival.” The event is an ode to his “Can’t Believe It” track in where he altered the pronunciation of Wisconsin in order to make it rhyme with the word “mansion.”

The festival included performances from Lil Jon, Juvenile, Erica Banks, and more. T-Pain even received the ultimate surprise himself when he was honored with his very own day in the Midwest state.

“There’s nothing else that can describe what I’m feeling in my heart right now other than pure, unmitigated gratitude,” said the 36-year-old entertainer from the stage on Sunday (June 12).

It looks like the leap of faith that he took nearly three years ago when he decided to go independent continues to pay off.