On Tuesday (Oct. 17), Offset dropped off a new visual for “HOP OUT THE VAN,” the latest single from his sophomore LP, SET IT OFF. Produced by OZ, the bass-heavy cut sees the Georgia star at his most aggressive on wax.

“Like it’s my birthday, I just went and I copped me a new AK, send my dog up the road some JPay, I had two pretty h**s, the tre way, brand new Birkin, a Kelly for baby, spent that money, she never gon’ go away, caught an opp, now the Glock is a throwaway, I get racks in the wall and the doorway, I’m so rich, I might have to go murder for hire…”

The accompanying clip shows Offset in New York City, where he rides the subway, raps from a balcony, and more. The Migos alum also hits up an event with his crew where the likes of A$AP Ferg and YG are in attendance.

SET IT OFF was released last Friday (Oct. 13) with 21 songs and additional features from Cardi B, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Latto, Young Nudy, and more. According to Hits Daily Double, the project is expected to pull in an impressive 64,000 album-equivalent units during its first week. If so, it should safely place SET IT OFF within the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

In the November 2023 issue of Sharp Magazine, Offset explained how he approaches life in the public eye, specifically in regard to rumors and speculation that come his direction. “You got to tune it out, bro. There’s nothing I can do about it… It is what it is,” he stated. With that said, he does prefer to address certain issues on wax. “You might as well give your own feelings on it before somebody else try and tell you what the f**k is going on,” the rapper added. Press play on “HOP OUT THE VAN” below.