When the clock strikes midnight (Oct. 13), Offset will unveil his sophomore studio LP, SET IT OFF, which consists of 21 songs and collaborations alongside Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Latto, Young Nudy, and more. On Wednesday (Oct. 11), the Lawrenceville, GA emcee stopped through Funk Flex at HOT 97, where he blessed the microphone with some hard-hitting bars over the instrumental to DaBaby’s “SHAKE SUMN.”

“Fireman set in this b**ch, that mean I got the hottest Patek in this b**ch, and it’s drippy, if I don’t see nothin’ I like and I holla, the diamonds gon’ dance in this b**ch, tell her shake somethin’, skrrt, Lambo ’cause I gotta race somethin’, let a n**ga think he ’bout to take somethin’, then the nine ’bout to come like it’s eight somethin’, my b**ch B pull up, hop out the coupe, my wrist stay flooded up, come out the roof, I’ll lift my thumb up, hop out and shoot, John Wick they hood up, if I’m not the truth…”