Offset is currently gearing up to release his sophomore album, SET IT OFF, on Friday (Oct. 13).

Last week, the Atlanta rapper announced the tracklist for the project. Spanning 21 songs, it contains two guest appearances from Cardi B as well as other features from Travis Scott, Future, Latto, Don Toliver, Chlöe Bailey, Young Nudy, and Mango Foo.

Today (Oct. 11), Offset sat down with “The Breakfast Club” to discuss the LP, his brotherhood with Quavo, and several other topics. During their conversation, the “Clout” hitmaker revealed that Pharrell encouraged him to do Migos’ Takeoff tribute at the 2023 BET Awards in June.

“I was in Paris doing Fashion Week, and they called. I wasn’t sure at the time ‘cause I was running away from the reality, and I had talked to Pharrell. We was sitting at the show, and I was telling him, like, ‘Man, I don’t know if I should do it because it just ain’t gon’ be right, and I’m scared it’s gon’ put me back in that moment,’” Offset explained to Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy.

The musician continued, “[Pharrell] was like, ‘Nah, you gotta do that for the world and for him, and y’all legacy. Y’all the biggest group in hip hop.’”

When asked if the performance offered him some closure, Offset replied, “It was, I swear it was… After we did it, I did feel good about it, like, close the chapter [in] the right way, [in] a big way. Unity, love, and giving to the people.”

Regarding his forthcoming album, the rapper also spoke to its importance. He shared, “It’s not really no urgency, not for that reason. It’s for my identity and for my career and, like, for me to push forward. That’s why I took so long on it, too. I just want to make sure I’m coming full circle, and it’s a little different than before.”

SET IT OFF will serve as a follow-up to 2019’s FATHER OF 4. The latter contained 16 songs with features from Gucci Mane, J. Cole, Gunna, 21 Savage, CeeLo Green, and more.