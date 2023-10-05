Offset revealed the tracklist for his 21-song album, SET IT OFF, on Instagram on Wednesday (Oct. 4). The LP will contain features from his wife, Cardi B, along with individual appearances from Travis Scott, Future, Latto, Don Toliver, Chlöe Bailey, Yung Nudy, and Mango Foo.

The Atlanta rapper dropped two singles ahead of the project. The first was “JEALOUSY” in collaboration with Cardi. It came out in July and sampled “Out There” by Project Pat and “Jealous A** B**ch” by Three 6 Mafia. Released in September, the second cut was “FAN,” which saw Offset dressed up as Michael Jackson.

Regarding the second-mentioned track, the musician explained, “I’ve been working on this project for over two years now. This season is personal for me. It marks a new chapter in my life. I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters.”

Cardi previously hyped up the project when its release date was announced. “FINALLY… This album is so good… I believe [it’s] Grammy worthy,” she declared on her Instagram Story. “So much time, passion, love, sweat, and tears put into it. From the music to the visual.”

In an interview with HOT 97’s Ebro Darden on Sept. 8, the New York native also spoke about Offset’s love for Jackson. She revealed, “Well, he loves Michael Jackson. I really need y’all to see that Michael Jackson tattoo he got on his stomach. I don’t even wanna take it there… Y’all really have to see it because every single time we’re like, you know, it just be looking at me.”

SET IT OFF will be Offset’s second solo album. It’s set to follow 2019’s FATHER OF 4, which contained guest appearances from Big Rube, J. Cole, Gunna, 21 Savage, CeeLo Green, and Gucci Mane, to name a few.