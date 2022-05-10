It’s been a couple of years since M24 released his debut project Drip N Drill, which contained 12 songs and additional contributions from M Dargg, Sneakbo, Stickz, and Tookie. Since then, the Angell Town talent has continued to build momentum with songs like “Nikeys,” “Too Much Pride,” “Is It,” “High Right Now,” “N.F.T.R.,” “Back In Blood,” and “Exotic” — he’s also contributed to songs like Rimzee’s “Xabsi,” Morrisson’s “Gulag,” Stardom’s “100X,” The Plug’s “Fashion,” Pop Smoke’s “No Cap,” Dappy’s “Antigua,” Tion Wayne’s “Knock Knock,” and (most recently) Jnr Choi’s drill remix of “To The Moon.”

Last week, M24 added to that with “John Wick,” a Slim Typical-produced effort that begins with a pointed disclaimer before the London star raps about his rollercoaster lifestyle and current focus on what’s important for him and his loved ones:

“Fuck all the opps, I got money to make, she wanna know how much money I make, she only wan’ know ‘cah clout, she ah chase, Amiris cost me a bag and sand, it’s long it don’t cost me a loubes, invest in a brand new shoe, then I go cop me some brand new shoes, so much tents, you was chillin’ at home, and you watched that shit on the news, so much times we got bored and suttin’ got bored, take chat from them? I refuse…”

“John Wick” also sees a matching video that comes courtesy of TV Toxic and begins with a shot of M24 surrounded by guns pointed at him. Things then switch over to footage of M24 in a well-armed bunker of his own, in a room with new beautiful women (and lots of money), and at a bar, all before the clip gives the impression that there’s more to come from the story.

Press play on M24‘s video for “John Wick” below.