Today (Oct. 13), Offset delivered his sophomore LP, SET IT OFF, a 21-song effort with collaborations alongside Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Latto, Young Nudy, Chlöe, and more. The project was led by the singles “Jealousy,” “Fan,” and “Worth It.”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the Migos alum explained how the late Takeoff was a driving force in helping him finish his album.

“Even on my own journey, I still feel his presence and his energy like, ‘Bro, we got to go hard. We got to win. This ain’t the end of it. We got to win,'” Offset stated. “That’s another thing that pushed me through is my boy, Take, man. He didn’t care about the numbers, nothing. He’s like, ‘Bro, y’all s**t hard.’ He’s just very supportive in that. I just keep that in the back of my mind and just keep pushing.”

In addition to SET IT OFF, fans were treated to a visual for “SAY MY GRACE,” which features Travis Scott. As Offset rapped on the song’s chorus, the Vinylz, FNZ, Maneesh, and Tom Levesque-produced drop sees the two artists focused on their faith and their success.

“Make room on my plate, I just said my grace and then I ate, got a particular taste, I just stuffed my pockets and my face, okay, let’s have a debate, we talking ’bout popping, I promise I’m feeling a way, I took the bodies up out of my closet, I buried ’em deep and they still in the way…”

The accompanying clip came courtesy of Maya Table and brought viewers to Pattaya, Thailand, the site of last April’s Rolling Loud. Before the duo took to the stage, they delivered their rhymes from breathtaking locations within the Asian city. Check that out and SET IT OFF below.