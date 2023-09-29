On Sept. 28, 2023, Our Generation Music shared on Instagram that the 2017 album from Quavo and Travis Scott, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. In the comments section, Quavo shocked fans everywhere when he hinted that the duo is working on a new follow-up album to the original project.

Quavo posted, “That’s tuff next one loadin….” following the announcement of the first album’s success. And just like that, supporters of both Quavo and Scott immediately started buggin’ out with excitement.

Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho was released on Dec. 21, 2017, and debuted in the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200. The album was Quavo’s debut in the top 10 as a solo rap artist, as well.

This year, both Quavo and Scott released solo albums. The latter dropped Utopia on July 28, and Quavo released Rocket Power on Aug. 18 and dedicated it to fallen Migos rapper and nephew Takeoff. Scott’s Utopia was among the largest releases of 2023, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earning 496,000 album-equivalent units.

La Flame also recently announced he was heading out on the “Circus Maximus Tour” beginning on Oct. 11, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina, and ending the trek on Dec. 29, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario.

Quavo has been keeping a low profile since the release of Rocket Power. But, Migos fans who tuned into the 2023 BET Awards back in June were wowed when Offset and Quavo reunited onstage after a long beefing period — which led to the demise of their group — in honor of Takeoff. To say that everyone who watched was equally excited to see them back together and emotional for the reasoning behind it would be an understatement.

Relive the moment below as we await Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho 2.