Stüssy and Nike team up again to close out the year with a new take on the Nike Air Flight ’89 Low. Now, decades into their collaborative partnership, the two brands continue to find sneakers to reimagine, this time with three new colorways. The duo kept the essence of the classic basketball shoe while adding stylish elements that catapult the sneaker right into modern times. I chose the white and pecan colorway to highlight this week, so let’s get into my last official “Kickin’ Facts” review before I hit you all with my top 10 sneakers of the year list.