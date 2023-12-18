Photo: Appatunity
By Legendary Lade
  /  12.18.2023

Stüssy and Nike team up again to close out the year with a new take on the Nike Air Flight ’89 Low. Now, decades into their collaborative partnership, the two brands continue to find sneakers to reimagine, this time with three new colorways. The duo kept the essence of the classic basketball shoe while adding stylish elements that catapult the sneaker right into modern times. I chose the white and pecan colorway to highlight this week, so let’s get into my last official “Kickin’ Facts” review before I hit you all with my top 10 sneakers of the year list.

 

Stüssy x Nike Air Flight '89 Low Brown

Appatunity

The white and pecan colorway features a smooth white leather upper with pecan-colored accents across the midsole, Nike Swoosh, and insole. A custom snakeskin-textured overlay with the Stüssy signature double-S logo adds a stylish flair that the original Flight ’89 didn’t have, elevating the sneaker notably. Additional details include a perforated toe box and side panels, embroidered Air Stüssy logo branding on the tongue, and Nike Air at the back heel. Lastly, one can’t forget to highlight the visible Air bubble heel in the midsole that provides the sneaker’s well-known cushioning and durability. Everything considered, the Stüssy x Nike Air Flight ’89 Low makes for a modern-day performance sneaker — one that you can wear on and off the court comfortably and stylishly.

Stüssy x Nike Air Flight '89 Low Brown

Appatunity

Stüssy x Nike Air Flight '89 Low Brown

Appatunity

It has been a busy year for Stüssy and Nike, as the two brands released a few collaborative sneakers in addition to the Air Flight ’89s, including a Converse Chuck 70, a Vandal High, and an Air Penny II, each in multiple colorways, with more new releases slated for 2024. What are your thoughts on the latest sneaker collab from Stüssy and Nike? Which colorway would you cop?

The Stüssy x Nike Air Flight ’89 Low was released globally on Dec. 8 for $160 and is available now at stussy.com.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Fashion

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.13.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Air Jordan IV Retro "Thunder"

By Legendary Lade
  /  12.11.2023

Nicki Minaj breaks down her 'Pink Friday 2' cover art look and other iconic fashion moments

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.07.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Lost Daze Space Force 1 Mule (Green)

By Legendary Lade
  /  12.04.2023

11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire

By Kiara Byrd
  /  11.30.2023

DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"

By Ty Cole
  /  11.28.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan V “Dawn”

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.27.2023

Jim Jones explains how he uses fashion to define his character

By Shanique Yates
  /  11.26.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | KidSuper Low Top Swirl Boots

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.20.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | KidSuper Low Top Swirl Boots

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.20.2023

11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.16.2023

PDF Venus S000 boots “Orange”

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.13.2023

7 iconic hip hop fashion labels that changed the industry forever

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.09.2023

YG says he gets his style from the vintage outfits OGs wore

By Aria Bell
  /  11.07.2023

Kevin Durant appears in Drake's promo for NOCTA Basketball collection

By Jon Powell
  /  11.07.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.13.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Air Jordan IV Retro "Thunder"

By Legendary Lade
  /  12.11.2023

Nicki Minaj breaks down her 'Pink Friday 2' cover art look and other iconic fashion moments

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.07.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Lost Daze Space Force 1 Mule (Green)

By Legendary Lade
  /  12.04.2023

11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire

By Kiara Byrd
  /  11.30.2023

DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"

By Ty Cole
  /  11.28.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan V “Dawn”

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.27.2023

Jim Jones explains how he uses fashion to define his character

By Shanique Yates
  /  11.26.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | KidSuper Low Top Swirl Boots

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.20.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | KidSuper Low Top Swirl Boots

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.20.2023

11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.16.2023

PDF Venus S000 boots “Orange”

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.13.2023

7 iconic hip hop fashion labels that changed the industry forever

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.09.2023

YG says he gets his style from the vintage outfits OGs wore

By Aria Bell
  /  11.07.2023

Kevin Durant appears in Drake's promo for NOCTA Basketball collection

By Jon Powell
  /  11.07.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

This holiday season, Walmart has the perfect toy for every kid on your shopping list

Below, we highlight some of our favorite toy brands that are sure to put a smile on your kid’s face.

By REVOLT
  /  12.08.2023
REVOLT WORLD

Walmart Makers Studio creates waves at REVOLT WORLD

At the heart of REVOLT WORLD was Walmart Makers Studio, a space pulsating with artistic energy.

By Tabie Germain
  /  12.12.2023
Interest

Check out these REVOLT-approved gifts for the beloved music fan in your life

Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, this gift guide is full of sure-fire presents for your favorite music lover.

By Gabrielle Nicole Pharms
  /  12.11.2023
Moguls in the Making

Mogul made | 'Moguls In The Making'

REVOLT presents this special look back at the first five years of Ally’s Moguls in the Making program, an entrepreneurial competition celebrating HBCU students and their innovative, community-driven business ideas.

By REVOLT
  /  12.05.2023
Watch

Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers

Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.

By REVOLT
  /  12.07.2023
REVOLT WORLD

Meet The Semifinalists | 'Shoot Your Shot'

Get to know our semifinalists a little better. Learn what motivated them to shoot their shot, as well as how they describe their personality, and sound.

By REVOLT
  /  12.05.2023
Watch

The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'

The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.

By REVOLT
  /  12.12.2023
Watch

Walmart's Makers Studio at REVOLT WORLD transformed passion into progress

Take a look inside the Makers Studio presented by Walmart at REVOLT WORLD, a space where Black creators could hone in on their brand and see it come to life.

By REVOLT
  /  12.04.2023
REVOLT WORLD

The Auditions | 'Shoot Your Shot'

The competition begins at REVOLT WORLD as rising rappers, singers, and musicians line up to audition for their spot on the main stage. Brought to you by McDonald’s.

By REVOLT
  /  11.28.2023
REVOLT WORLD

Fly Guy DC highlighted HBCU students' passion and pride at REVOLT WORLD

Walmart supports HBCU students and encourages them to be Black & Unlimited. Fly Guy DC talked to a few at REVOLT WORLD about how being an HBCU student has changed their lives.

By REVOLT
  /  12.05.2023
Watch

Walmart's Opportunity Center at REVOLT WORLD empowered HBCU students

Fly Guy DC taps in with REVOLT WORLD attendees to learn what the Opportunity Center, presented by Walmart, means to them and their futures.

By REVOLT
  /  12.04.2023
Watch

Walmart brings in heavy-hitters for Black and Unlimited Tour panel

REVOLT is continuing its impactful partnership with Walmart by teaming up to showcase Black creatives at HBCUs all-across America. The panel consisted of three experienced, accomplished Black HBCU alumni: Actor and media personality Terrence J, entertainment attorney John T. Rose, and actress and “REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy-Rue McCullough.

By REVOLT
  /  11.30.2023
Bet On Black

Dig In & Drink Up | 'Bet on Black'

In this new episode of ‘Bet on Black,’ food and beverage take center stage as aspiring Black entrepreneurs from It’s Seasoned, Black Farmer Box, and Moors Brewing Co. present their business ideas to judges with mentorship from Melissa Butler. Watch here!

By REVOLT
  /  11.15.2023
Bet On Black

The $200,000 goes to… | 'Bet on Black'

In the season finale of “Bet on Black,” special guest judge Ray J joins as the finalists take the main stage to show they have what it takes to win the $200,000 grand prize; Melissa Butler and Eunique Jones Gibson mentor. Presented by Target.

By REVOLT
  /  12.04.2023
Bet On Black

So Phresh, so clean | 'Bet on Black'

There’s only one round left as the last few founders – Terra-Tory, Phreshly, and ConditionHER – pitch to the “Bet on Black” judges for their chance in the finals and winning the grand prize; Eunique Jones Gibson mentors. Watch here!

By REVOLT
  /  12.04.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Ludacris & Will Packer on celebrating Black Christmas films with 'Dashing Through the Snow'

Join Kennedy Rue on “REVOLT Black News Weekly” as she dives into the world of Black entertainment in 2023. In this episode, we welcome the iconic Ludacris, celebrated producer Will Packer, and renowned director Tim Story. Together, they explore the cultural shifts in Hollywood, emphasizing the importance of Black representation in holiday films. The discussion highlights ‘Dashing Through the Snow,’ a Christmas movie that celebrates Black joy and tackles deeper themes of faith and childhood trauma. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  12.08.2023
Interviews

DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"

In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  11.28.2023
Interest

11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to

Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.16.2023
Interest

11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire

The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.

By Kiara Byrd
  /  11.30.2023
Interest

27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions

The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!

By Payton Wilson
  /  11.08.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes