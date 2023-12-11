What’s up, everybody? It’s almost time for me to drop my highly anticipated Top 10 Sneakers of the Year list, but first, I’d like to highlight the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Thunder”! As one of Jordan’s most popular and commercially successful silhouettes, every year, you can expect a few iterations to get released, so it was only a matter of time before the Thunder 4s resurfaced. Seventeen years after their debut, and 11 years after their first re-release, the Thunder 4s still pack the same bold punch. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review.
While staying true to the original release, the Thunder 4s boast an all-black nubuck upper with splashes of exuberant yellow across the midsole, molded eyelets, lower tongue, and quarter panel. The quarter panel is draped with black netting while the yellow midsole is complemented by two air bubbles landing on the black outsole. Logo branding shows up with the Jumpman motif on its tongue and back heel, while Air Jordan is stitched upside down to the wearer behind the tongue. Lastly, black shoelaces complete the straight-to-the-point, minimal sneaker with a matching black shoebox.
As the fourth silhouette in the Jumpman franchise and the second sneaker designed by Tinker Hatfield, the duo continued to strive for performance enhancement and edge while maintaining the brand’s innate stylish flair. The result was added TPE mesh to each of the side panels and the top of the foot, which made the model more flexible and breathable. However, the Jordan 4s are known to be a sneaker that you have to break in with continual wear. What are your thoughts on these? Would you cop?
The Air Jordan 4 Retro “Thunder” was released on May 13 for $210 and is available now on various retail sites like stockx.com.
