As the fourth silhouette in the Jumpman franchise and the second sneaker designed by Tinker Hatfield, the duo continued to strive for performance enhancement and edge while maintaining the brand’s innate stylish flair. The result was added TPE mesh to each of the side panels and the top of the foot, which made the model more flexible and breathable. However, the Jordan 4s are known to be a sneaker that you have to break in with continual wear. What are your thoughts on these? Would you cop?