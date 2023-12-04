Photo: Appatunity
By Legendary Lade
  /  12.04.2023

What’s up, everybody? This week, I’m taking my review to the West Coast, highlighting the Space Force 1 Mule in green by LA-based brand Lost Daze. Lost Daze is a luxury streetwear brand inspired by a placeless and imaginative California upbringing founded by an anonymous design collective that welcomes mystery. Their goal is to create timeless pieces with the best materials and craft quality techniques. For their shoe debut, the collective was inspired by the timeless silhouette of the Nike Air Force 1 and chose to reimagine it with a twist. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review.

Lost Daze Space Force 1 Mule green

Appatunity

The Lost Daze Space Force 1 Mule is an Italian-made sneaker with a two-toned lambskin leather upper in two shades of green. It follows the construction of the Nike AF1 traditionally with its curved toe box, lace unit, and white midsole. The similarities end there because the Space Force 1 Mule is entirely backless, a quality that ensures no creases to the toe box. The sneaker is also void of much logo branding except stitched “LD” lettering and what seems to be three shooting stars in white on the lateral sides. Another interesting detail to highlight is the quilted insole which adds to its luxuriousness and wearability.

Lost Daze Space Force 1 Mule - Green details

Appatunity

Lost Daze Space Force 1 Mule - Green detailing

Appatunity

In addition to green, the Space Force 1 Mule is also available in navy, brown, black, and white on the brand’s website and seems to have gotten its name from the mysteriousness and aloofness that the design collective adheres to. “We are time travelers lost in time, forever searching, collecting, experiencing, and evolving. When do you go?” reads one of the banners on their site. What are your thoughts on the offering? Would you cop?

The Lost Daze Space Force 1 Mule is available now for $550 at lostdaze.com

View More

