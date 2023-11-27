What’s up, y’all? If you’ve been following this column, you know I can’t reiterate enough how big a fan I am of all the A Ma Maniére (AMM) x Jordan Brand collaborations. Whenever the two come together, their releases perfectly meet at the intersection of design and storytelling. Now, after reimagining Jordan Retro numbers I, II, III, IV, and XII, the duo is back with two colorways of the Retro Vs — a men’s “Dusk” version and a women’s “Dawn” pair that represent the journey of emotions to reconcile one’s self through lighter and darker moods.