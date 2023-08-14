In just a few short years, A Ma Maniére (AMM) has managed to refine and elevate the sneaker game. One of the ways they have been able to do this is through a fruitful partnership with the Jordan Brand.

In addition to producing quality sneakers, they focus on uplifting Black and brown communities, and women through purposeful storytelling and collaborations catered to us. The latest Jordan silhouette to get the AMM treatment is the Air Ship and the result is a new take on the classic style with a thought-provoking message attached. Let’s get into this week’s official Kickin’ Facts review below.

Staying true to the Air Ship’s original form, the AMM Air Ship features a clean white leather upper with black leather Swooshes, heel collars, insoles, and outsoles. The unique AMM touch shrines through its use of intentional aging via the vintage-inspired sole, outsole, and along the lines of the toe box and eyestay. The attention to detail is further reinforced with their “A” logo charm and a trio of shoelaces, one of which is stained to match the vintage sole. Finishing details include co-branded tongue tags and AMM’s signature “A” and Nike Air embossed at the back upper heel tab.

With the release of this Air Ship, A Ma Maniére also introduced its 365 Essentials Apparel program and outlined 12 Manière values. Peep them below:

1. Understand the why

2. Protect culture and community

3. Always lead by example

4. Obsess the details

5. Value action not just thoughts

6. Timelessness is priceless

7. Be a selfless teammate

8. Say less do more

9. Opportunity knocks once. Stay prepared

10. Embody intention and ambition

11. Stay low. Keep firing

12. Work harder.

James Whitner, founder of AMM and The Whitaker Group, stated, “The 12 Maniére Values are our essentials. Combined, they form a manifesto to consistency and progress. They anchor our team, our work, and culture. They’re what drives and guides our why and everyday mission. Through the A Ma Maniére × Jordan Essentials Program, we will share these ideals of life and culture with the world injecting our values in each execution. Each moment stands for our shared ethos.”

What are your thoughts on the latest collab from AMM and Jordan?

The A Ma Maniére × Jordan Air Ship “Black/White” was released on Aug. 3 for $140 along with a 365 Essentials Apparel collection exclusively at amamaniere.com