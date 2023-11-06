Photo: Appatunity
By Legendary Lade
  /  11.06.2023

pgLang, the creative agency founded by Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free, teamed up with Converse again for another take on the classic Chuck 70 High silhouette. Their ongoing collaboration began last year with Chuck 70 and Pro Leather pairs, which were introduced in cream colorways. For this year’s drop, pgLang chose the Chuck 70 again and presented two black offerings with one easy-to-miss detail: A red or navy blue pinstripe unbeknownst to the buyer until unboxing their purchase. As luck would have it, I ended up with the navy pinstripe option. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review.

pgLang x Converse Chuck 70 details

Appatunity

Continuing with their minimalist vision, the latest pgLang x Converse Chuck 70 sticks to the original silhouette with all its notables and a few creative additions from the duo. Its classic black canvas upper is rounded out with a white rubber midsole, matching toe cap, and black outsole while hiking-style eyelets replace traditional lace holes. As for the subtle difference, one set features a navy blue pinstripe on the left shoe while the other features a red pinstripe on the right shoe. Both pairs of complementing sneakers have standard cream piping. Final details include pgLang branding embossed on top of the Converse All Star ankle logo, a pgLang hang tag, and its lowercase “a” logo on the outsole and brown sneaker box. Moreover, Converse recommends going down half a size.

pgLang x Converse Chuck 70 packaging

Appatunity

pgLang x Converse Chuck 70 bottom soles

Appatunity

To promote the drop, pgLang chose multilateral efforts including two short videos, “Language Barrier” with Baby Keem and “Aura” with actor Dominic Fike. The brand also teamed up with high fashion emporium Dover Street Market in NYC on an exclusive one-day, in-store drop before its official release date.

What are your thoughts on the latest pgLang x Converse collab? Which variation would you hope to get?

The pgLang x Converse Chuck 70 was released on Nov. 2 and is available exclusively at pg-lang.com for $100.

Revolt - New Episodes