Baby Keem feels like an artist that we are all supposed to like. The Las Vegas rapper’s rise to fame felt overnight, even if he had been releasing short EPs and singles prior to his breakout song “ORANGE SODA.” Keem for sure has all the qualities to become a superstar. He drops quotables at a rapid pace, he’s a gifted producer, his lines are quirky and memorable as is his squeaky and mysterious vocal delivery. But above all, no Keem song sounds the same. His career will only be helped pushed further by his ties to cousin Kendrick Lamar. With Halloween right around the corner, the 22-year-old rapper gifts us with some additional records for the deluxe version of The Melodic Blue.

Baby Keem dropping a deluxe for his album that dropped last year the melodic Blue is how you’re supposed to do a deluxe album. He waited over a year to do so. Perfect. — 👑#4, for the Old Nat Royals👑 (@Southside_Gunn) October 27, 2022

If you missed the news earlier in the year, Keem’s debut effort has been officially certified gold by the RIAA and this should come as no surprise to his fans considering how impactful the album was when it dropped. “I don’t think music has anything out right now, like this project,” the Vegas artist told Billboard last September. “I took my time carefully recording every vocals. I was going through a lot during that process, just becoming a man.” He continued, “I just want to make sure I’m always giving people something new — maybe not what they want to hear, but what they need to hear. If it was up to some people, I’d just make a bunch of ‘Orange Soda’s’ and call it a day.”

Let’s keep pushing Baby Keem to platinum by streaming this deluxe version.