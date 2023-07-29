Flau’jae Johnson is pouring back into the youth in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia, in a major way. The rising basketball star donated $10,000 to her former hangout spot, the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club, on Friday (July 28) as she kicked off her champion “Homecoming Weekend” of festivities for the community.

The hometown hero returned to her stomping grounds to inspire and encourage the younger generation to chase their wildest dreams. “This is something I always wanted to do. I always want to give back to the community, and I am so glad this worked out. I am super excited to be back here with the kids,” said Johnson, as reported by WTOC-TV. The Frank Callen Club was one of the places where Johnson began to hone her skills on the court.

During her visit, she reflected on her time playing on the boys’ basketball team. Johnson also spoke about the significance of her visit. “I hope they realize that they can do it, too. I come from the same place. I was here just 10 years ago. I want them to know that they can do it, too, and when they do, do it to give back to someone else,” she said.

As a freshman on the LSU Tigers basketball team, the 19-year-old helped lead her team to a 2023 NCAA championship win. She and teammate Angel Reese are among the roster’s stars who have been able to capitalize on NIL deals. On Twitter, the aspiring rapper said that it felt good to be able to give back. “I grew up in here, played on my first basketball team here. This place molded me to become the person I am today. Forever grateful. This is only the start,” she continued in a separate tweet.

Johnson is currently the focus of season two of “Fenom,” a docuseries that follows the ascent of female athletes. She hosted a special screening Friday night. Other festivities planned for this weekend include a meet and greet with an autograph signing and a back-to-school drive to provide the community with necessities ahead of the new school year. Additional information can be found here.