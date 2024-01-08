Jonathan Majors
Photo: John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images

Jonathan Majors says he "was absolutely shocked and afraid" after receiving guilty verdict

The embattled actor sat down with “Good Morning America” for an exclusive interview.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.08.2024

Today (Jan. 8), “Good Morning America” published the first part of their exclusive interview with Jonathan Majors, who is speaking publicly for the first time after a New York jury found him guilty on one count of reckless assault in the third degree and a charge of harassment as a violation. Shortly after the verdict, it was announced that Disney and Marvel Studios had fired him from his blockbuster role as Kang the Conqueror.

“It’s been very, very, very hard and very difficult and confusing in many ways,” Majors said to ABC News anchor Linsey Davis before becoming emotional. “I haven’t seen my daughter in a long time, you know? A lot of it has to do with this situation.”

Throughout the clip, Majors claimed that he’s never physically attacked a woman in his life. “I was reckless with her heart, not with her body,” he asserted in regard to his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, who he said that he loved while admitting that the relationship was “not healthy” and “dangerous.” “I’ve witnessed [domestic abuse], but never participated. I’ve been smacked up before, but never exercised it.”

He continued, “Those relationships went back to when I was 21, 22 years old, and I just think, ‘Was I a jerk? Was I a mean guy?’ Knowing what I know now, severe depression, childhood trauma. I’ve had [a] few relationships, so I can gather what situations we’re talking about. Yeah, I was not the best boyfriend all the time, [but I] never hit a woman. I’ve never struck a woman. Ever.”

Throughout the tumultuous trial, fellow actress Meagan Good has been by his side and was present during the interview. “She’s an angel, she’s held me down like a Coretta,” Majors stated in reference to the wife of Martin Luther King, Jr. “I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh, but I think I found her.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Jonathan Majors

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cedric The Entertainer speaks on Katt Williams during recent Golden Globes appearance

By Jon Powell
  /  01.08.2024

All the Black EGOT winners

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  01.08.2024

JAY-Z, Barack Obama and Keke Palmer score big at 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

By Jon Powell
  /  01.08.2024

JAY-Z and D’Angelo to deliver biblical bliss on ‘The Book of Clarence’ soundtrack

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.07.2024

Bernie Mac's daughter says Katt Williams showed the late comedian real love in viral interview blasting his peers

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.07.2024

Halle Bailey and DDG confirm pregnancy rumors by revealing first photo of their son Halo

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.07.2024

Comedian Lavell Crawford says comics' responses to Katt Williams seem like admissions of guilt

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.06.2024

Actor Brandon T. Jackson says Katt Williams called out Hollywood’s problem in scathing interview blasting peers

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.06.2024

Kevin Hart and friends suggest Katt Williams is a liar during "NBA Unplugged" roast

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.06.2024

15 best Ludacris guest verses

By Elijah Watson
  /  01.06.2024

Ice Cube addresses Katt Williams' exaggerated comments about his 'Friday After Next' role

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.06.2024

Taraji P. Henson reveals she almost walked away from 'The Color Purple'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.05.2024

Quinta Brunson makes an appearance on "Sesame Street"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.05.2024

19 greatest comedians of all time

By Aqua Boogie
  /  01.05.2024

Ludacris and Tiffany Haddish react to Katt Williams' "Club Shay Shay" comments

By Jon Powell
  /  01.05.2024
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cedric The Entertainer speaks on Katt Williams during recent Golden Globes appearance

By Jon Powell
  /  01.08.2024

All the Black EGOT winners

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  01.08.2024

JAY-Z, Barack Obama and Keke Palmer score big at 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

By Jon Powell
  /  01.08.2024

JAY-Z and D’Angelo to deliver biblical bliss on ‘The Book of Clarence’ soundtrack

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.07.2024

Bernie Mac's daughter says Katt Williams showed the late comedian real love in viral interview blasting his peers

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.07.2024

Halle Bailey and DDG confirm pregnancy rumors by revealing first photo of their son Halo

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.07.2024

Comedian Lavell Crawford says comics' responses to Katt Williams seem like admissions of guilt

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.06.2024

Actor Brandon T. Jackson says Katt Williams called out Hollywood’s problem in scathing interview blasting peers

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.06.2024

Kevin Hart and friends suggest Katt Williams is a liar during "NBA Unplugged" roast

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.06.2024

15 best Ludacris guest verses

By Elijah Watson
  /  01.06.2024

Ice Cube addresses Katt Williams' exaggerated comments about his 'Friday After Next' role

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.06.2024

Taraji P. Henson reveals she almost walked away from 'The Color Purple'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.05.2024

Quinta Brunson makes an appearance on "Sesame Street"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.05.2024

19 greatest comedians of all time

By Aqua Boogie
  /  01.05.2024

Ludacris and Tiffany Haddish react to Katt Williams' "Club Shay Shay" comments

By Jon Powell
  /  01.05.2024
View More

Trending
Interest

12 artists we want albums from in 2024

The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year. 

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.03.2024
Interest

Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?

Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  01.01.2024
Interest

11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s

Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion. 

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.13.2023
Interest

10 rappers who have won awards for acting

Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.11.2023
Interest

13 R&B singers who started in the church

Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.10.2023
Interest

The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?

“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  01.02.2024
Interest

10 rappers who are good singers

Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  12.17.2023
Interest

9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts

Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.

By Payton Wilson
  /  12.05.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023

Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?

By Legendary Lade
  /  12.29.2023
Interest

17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered

Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.

By Ngozi Nwanji
  /  12.07.2023
Interest

REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more

REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.

By Charlene Masona
  /  12.28.2023
Interest

15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s

The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  12.14.2023
Interest

13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him

Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.

By Keyaira Boone
  /  12.04.2023
News

Kevin Hart and Michael Blackson respond to Katt Williams following scathing interview

Williams recently blasted his comedic peers during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024
News

Katt Williams explains on-air argument with former radio host Wanda Smith: "It was a setup"

The veteran comedian spoke on the 2018 spat during his explosive interview on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024
News

Actor Brandon T. Jackson says Katt Williams called out Hollywood’s problem in scathing interview blasting peers

“I never ever had to sell my body sexually for any roles… I know that happens in the industry,” said Jackson when asked about Williams’ comments regarding Hollywood’s integrity deficit.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.06.2024
News

Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back

Katt Williams took a scorched-earth approach in a recent sit-down on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.03.2024
Interest

19 greatest comedians of all time

From Katt Williams to Bernie Mac, Dave Chappelle, Mo’Nique, Steve Harvey and more, here are the best comedians of all time!

By Aqua Boogie
  /  01.05.2024
News

Ludacris and Tiffany Haddish react to Katt Williams' "Club Shay Shay" comments

Williams’ viral interview with Shannon Sharpe continues to generate responses from his peers.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.05.2024
News

Comedian Lavell Crawford says comics' responses to Katt Williams seem like admissions of guilt

“Comedians that [Williams] named, when you chime in on stuff, it just makes it more valid,” said Crawford during a recent live chat with fans.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.06.2024
View More
Revolt - New Episodes