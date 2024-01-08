Throughout the clip, Majors claimed that he’s never physically attacked a woman in his life. “I was reckless with her heart, not with her body,” he asserted in regard to his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, who he said that he loved while admitting that the relationship was “not healthy” and “dangerous.” “I’ve witnessed [domestic abuse], but never participated. I’ve been smacked up before, but never exercised it.”

He continued, “Those relationships went back to when I was 21, 22 years old, and I just think, ‘Was I a jerk? Was I a mean guy?’ Knowing what I know now, severe depression, childhood trauma. I’ve had [a] few relationships, so I can gather what situations we’re talking about. Yeah, I was not the best boyfriend all the time, [but I] never hit a woman. I’ve never struck a woman. Ever.”

Throughout the tumultuous trial, fellow actress Meagan Good has been by his side and was present during the interview. “She’s an angel, she’s held me down like a Coretta,” Majors stated in reference to the wife of Martin Luther King, Jr. “I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh, but I think I found her.”