Jonathan Majors says he "was absolutely shocked and afraid" after receiving guilty verdict
The embattled actor sat down with “Good Morning America” for an exclusive interview.
Today (Jan. 8), “Good Morning America” published the first part of their exclusive interview with Jonathan Majors, who is speaking publicly for the first time after a New York jury found him guilty on one count of reckless assault in the third degree and a charge of harassment as a violation. Shortly after the verdict, it was announced that Disney and Marvel Studios had fired him from his blockbuster role as Kang the Conqueror.
“It’s been very, very, very hard and very difficult and confusing in many ways,” Majors said to ABC News anchor Linsey Davis before becoming emotional. “I haven’t seen my daughter in a long time, you know? A lot of it has to do with this situation.”
EXCLUSIVE: "This has been very, very, very hard and very difficult and confusing in many ways."— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 8, 2024
Jonathan Majors speaks out for the first time after conviction in domestic violence trial and shares hopes to work in Hollywood again. @LinseyDavis reports. https://t.co/MyWyLCbpzv pic.twitter.com/W7D3IH3eRW
Throughout the clip, Majors claimed that he’s never physically attacked a woman in his life. “I was reckless with her heart, not with her body,” he asserted in regard to his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, who he said that he loved while admitting that the relationship was “not healthy” and “dangerous.” “I’ve witnessed [domestic abuse], but never participated. I’ve been smacked up before, but never exercised it.”
He continued, “Those relationships went back to when I was 21, 22 years old, and I just think, ‘Was I a jerk? Was I a mean guy?’ Knowing what I know now, severe depression, childhood trauma. I’ve had [a] few relationships, so I can gather what situations we’re talking about. Yeah, I was not the best boyfriend all the time, [but I] never hit a woman. I’ve never struck a woman. Ever.”
Throughout the tumultuous trial, fellow actress Meagan Good has been by his side and was present during the interview. “She’s an angel, she’s held me down like a Coretta,” Majors stated in reference to the wife of Martin Luther King, Jr. “I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh, but I think I found her.”
