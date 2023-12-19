On Monday (Dec. 18), a New York jury found Jonathan Majors guilty on one count of reckless assault in the third degree and a charge of harassment as a violation. He was acquitted on another charge of assault and one of aggravated harassment. Sentencing is set to take place Feb. 6, 2024 with Majors facing up to a year in prison.

Not long after the verdict was read, Priya Chaudhry, one of Majors’ defense lawyers, released an official statement shared by NBC News. “It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her,” she said, referencing Majors’ ex-girlfriend. “We are grateful for that. We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him.”

Chaudhry’s statement continued, “Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months. Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.”