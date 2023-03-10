The big roles continue to come in for Jonathan Majors, and his newest one looks to have him taking on an NBA champion. In a new clip from an Associated Press interview, the star actor revealed that he’ll “potentially” be playing as the legendary Dennis Rodman in the forthcoming film 48 Hours in Vegas. He also spoke on how he plans to prepare for the part.

“Hopefully, I get to sit with [Rodman] and chat with him when we get closer, trying to get the script right, all these industry things,” he stated. “But I never really put a ceiling on myself, but this is definitely a role where I’m… going to make sure I’m pushing that ceiling out, ’cause he demands that. He’s such a full individual, you know, so he’s going to demand a lot. And I’ve gotta figure out how to get that.”

According to IMDb, 48 Hours in Vegas is “inspired by the crazy story of how NBA star Dennis Rodman went on a madcap adventure in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals.” As depicted in the Netflix miniseries “The Last Dance” (above), Rodman requested a Las Vegas vacation that was approved by then-Chicago Bulls Coach Phil Knight. As expected, the sanctioned break was wild enough that his team had to come and retrieve him from the Nevada city.

Over the past few years, Majors worked to become one of the hottest in Hollywood thanks to critically acclaimed performances in films like Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, Devotion, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Earlier this month, moviegoers packed into theaters to see him as Damian “Diamond Dame” Anderson in Creed III, which served as Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut. As of March 8, Creed III earned more than $114 million globally. Check out Majors’ Associated Press clip below.