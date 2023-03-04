Photo: Gregg DeGuire / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.04.2023

The Creed III press tour is the gift that just keeps on giving! Fans probably did not anticipate Michael B. Jordan becoming a trending topic so soon after he turned heads by confronting radio personality Lore’l on the red carpet of the film’s Atlanta premiere, but here we are.

This time around, Jordan was not a lone wolf, as his co-star Jonathan Majors was also in the mix. Video of the on-screen nemeses is making a ruckus on social media after they were caught seemingly eyeing entertainment reporter and “Pay Or Wait” host Sharronda Williams’ backside as she walked away at the conclusion of their interview.

Unbeknownst to Williams, her comment about the two men’s fight scenes having her stressed caused both Jordan and Majors’ eyes to follow her, or at least one part of her, as she exited the room. The movie’s leading man and director is seen clearly looking out the corner of his eyes at Williams, whereas Majors turned his entire head. They both had smiles plastered across their faces as they thanked her for taking the time to speak with them.

Williams caught wind of the moment and playfully addressed it in her since-deleted Instagram Story. “Y’all, this is so wild! What is happening?!” she wrote as she shared a blog post of the grin-worthy moment. In a follow-up post on her timeline, she wrote, “After my wagon went viral, I received so many new followers,” as she gave the new folks a little background about herself.

In the comments, one person wrote, “Girl, and to think I was watching your reviews on ‘Euphoria‘ just the other day! Gon’ head and snag Jonathan up for the culture.”

“Girl, you have bragging rights for life!” wrote another person. “My chest would be poked out from here on out. Not only are you a beautiful full-figure woman, but you were fully dressed, and you had the two hottest actors admiring your lovely lady humps. I think from the time they saw you, you had them blushing. It was written all over their faces. I love it!”

View the viral clip of Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors’ wandering eyes for yourself below.

Trending
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
News

LeBron James teams up with PlayStation for limited-edition PS5 console cover

“Had fun with this one, PlayStation,” James wrote on social media.
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023
News

Omarion addresses catfish victim on "Dr. Phil"

The “Ice Box” singer had to tell a woman that she’d been catfished by someone ...
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023
News

Nelly launches Hot in Herre summer music festival in Toronto

Nelly’s lineup features Rick Ross, Ja Rule, Keri Hilson and more!
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023
View More