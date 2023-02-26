The only hits Michael B. Jordan is taking on the chin these days are the ones choreographed in his latest film, Creed III. The actor came prepared to playfully spar with Atlanta-based radio personality Lore’l at the movie’s premiere in a viral encounter that is making waves across social media today (Feb. 26).

Lore’l, who is a co-host on “The Morning Hustle Show,” found herself answering for past remarks she made about the “Sexiest Man Alive” alum. During their encounter, which took place on Friday (Feb. 24), she mentioned that she and Jordan “go way back” to their adolescent days at Chad Science Academy in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey, when he interrupted her with, “Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?”

She laughed off his question as she rebutted, “I did not say that, misquoted for sure.” But the box office star refused to let up, further noting that he had for sure heard her comments about him on the “Undressing Room” podcast with his own ears. Without breaking eye contact, he said, “No, I heard it.”

“I said we used to make fun of the name,” Lore’l explained as she looked back at the camera that was filming their trip down memory lane. “But yeah, he is obviously killing things out here,” she added before the interview was refocused on Jordan making his directorial debut with the ninth installment in the Rocky Balboa franchise. For the project, the 36-year-old entered the ring with Johnathan Majors, who portrays antagonist Damian Anderson to Jordan’s Adonis Creed.

Having portrayed Creed since 2015, the budding director recently shared that he was able to pour a lot of his personal life lessons into the role. “It’s the first character I actually had a chance to play three times, so where I was personally with my life, you know, in acting, you try to bring your personal life to the role as much as you can, you try to make it relatable,” he said on “Good Morning America” on Feb. 21. He added, “For me on this one, I went through some transitional moments in my life, and I tried to pour that into the character, into the Creed family as much as I could.”

Check out some of the reactions to Michael B. Jordan and Lore’l’s interaction below.

Man she thought she was going to interview Michael B. Jordan, but instead she got Killmonger. Just goes to show you never judge a book by its cover. https://t.co/ZRRk8CEdQd — Kylo Ken⚜️ (@The_WarDawg) February 26, 2023

Michael B. Jordan cooked shorty politely in front of his own poster — Flyra Glass (@BackhandBandit) February 26, 2023

michael b jordan reminded her w/ class. 👏🏾 — Nelo. (@Chinelo_Nelo) February 26, 2023

Michael B. Jordan a straight up savage for that red carpet interview😂😂 ate her ass UP🙆🏽‍♂️ — Big Slim (@MixedMambaJamba) February 26, 2023

Got his little jab in while still being professional and answering the question. Michael B Jordan has more restraint than me, I would’ve just left https://t.co/B50XEcRcJI — Dilli (@itsdilli) February 26, 2023

Prime example of self improvement and success being the best form of revenge, Michael B Jordan kept it classy and humble as fuck! https://t.co/4TxqxygW9u — M-Flowz (@mflowzmusic) February 26, 2023

Not gonna lie I’m happy that interview happened with Michael B Jordan and his former bully because Twitter has been trying so hard to make him sound lame, crying over Lori or even saying saying he can’t compete acting wise with Jonathan Majors

Give the man his flowers — 🐲SonTJ⚡️ (@xXSonTjXx) February 26, 2023

The rules ain’t the rules for everybody it seems. Michael B Jordan should’ve kept walking. He literally did what Twitter does.. remember what was said over a decade ago and reminded her.. ain’t it how it goes? — PhillyTheBoss.com (@PhillyTheBoss) February 26, 2023

this is lesson to the kids out there– don’t bully others in school, cause they could be the next Michael B Jordan and then they roast your ass on live tv 😆 https://t.co/pTkNO0UPBj — Liz 💫 (@OhReallyEliza) February 26, 2023