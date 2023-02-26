Photo: Joi Stokes / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

The only hits Michael B. Jordan is taking on the chin these days are the ones choreographed in his latest film, Creed III. The actor came prepared to playfully spar with Atlanta-based radio personality Lore’l at the movie’s premiere in a viral encounter that is making waves across social media today (Feb. 26).

Lore’l, who is a co-host on “The Morning Hustle Show,” found herself answering for past remarks she made about the “Sexiest Man Alive” alum. During their encounter, which took place on Friday (Feb. 24), she mentioned that she and Jordan “go way back” to their adolescent days at Chad Science Academy in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey, when he interrupted her with, “Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?”

She laughed off his question as she rebutted, “I did not say that, misquoted for sure.” But the box office star refused to let up, further noting that he had for sure heard her comments about him on the “Undressing Room” podcast with his own ears. Without breaking eye contact, he said, “No, I heard it.”

“I said we used to make fun of the name,” Lore’l explained as she looked back at the camera that was filming their trip down memory lane. “But yeah, he is obviously killing things out here,” she added before the interview was refocused on Jordan making his directorial debut with the ninth installment in the Rocky Balboa franchise. For the project, the 36-year-old entered the ring with Johnathan Majors, who portrays antagonist Damian Anderson to Jordan’s Adonis Creed.

Having portrayed Creed since 2015, the budding director recently shared that he was able to pour a lot of his personal life lessons into the role. “It’s the first character I actually had a chance to play three times, so where I was personally with my life, you know, in acting, you try to bring your personal life to the role as much as you can, you try to make it relatable,” he said on “Good Morning America” on Feb. 21. He added, “For me on this one, I went through some transitional moments in my life, and I tried to pour that into the character, into the Creed family as much as I could.”

Check out some of the reactions to Michael B. Jordan and Lore’l’s interaction below.

Angela Bassett's fans are convinced Ariana DeBose will present her with an Oscar: "She did the thing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Kash Doll says starring on "BMF" is a full circle moment

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.26.2023

Donald Glover and Janine Nabers share trailer for Beyhive-inspired "Swarm" series

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

LL Cool J finally reveals story behind "Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag Getting Crushed By Buildings"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Halle Bailey discusses importance of representation ahead of 'The Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

Rodney Barnes is using his storytelling gift to keep the Black community connected

By Shanique Yates
  /  02.24.2023

Kevin Hart's new feature 'Die Hart: The Movie' hits Prime Video

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Kelly Rowland to produce and star in Tyler Perry's 'Mea Culpa'

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Drake hints at a "graceful exit" in "A Moody Conversation" teaser clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Teyana Taylor shares trailer for 'A Thousand And One' on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Rihanna to perform "Lift Me Up" at 2023 Oscars

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Oscars added new crisis team after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Nick Minaj's "Queen Radio" return announced on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Mo'Nique lands Netflix comedy special: "This one right here is personal"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

Da Brat and wife Judy open up about life-threatening health scare in emotional “Brat Loves Judy” clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023
