As anticipation mounts for the release of Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2, the rap icon took a firm stand on the behavior of her avid fanbase on Sunday (Nov. 5). Addressing her followers, the musician made a public appeal for decorum and nonviolence.

Minaj’s Instagram Story read, “Dear Barbz, be sure to never threaten anyone on my behalf. Whether on the internet or in person. Whether in jest or not. I don’t [and] never have condoned that.”

She then turned the attention to her upcoming LP, which is slated to drop on her 41st birthday. The rapper wrote, “We have an amazing album right around the corner, Dec. 8. It feels so surreal [and] euphoric. Wishing you blessings on blessings.”

Over the years, Minaj has gotten into a number of tricky situations due to her followers. In 2022, YouTuber Kimberly Nicole Foster threatened to sue Barbz after a critical tweet prompted threats and her location being doxxed.

“It was normal, annoying stuff where I was like, ‘OK, block and move on,’” she told The Daily Beast. “The messages became more threatening and dark, and then it started to be, ‘We’re gonna find you. I’m gonna kidnap you. I hope you get raped.”

In a separate instance that REVOLT previously reported, Jennifer Hough sued Minaj and her husband over alleged harassment in 2021. The woman, who Kenneth Petty pled guilty to attempting to rape, eventually dropped the $20 million lawsuit. She cited that fans of the pair hounded her to change her allegations.

On a more positive note, Minaj released a handful of singles in preparation for Pink Friday 2 throughout the past several months. On Sept. 1, she dropped “Last Time I Saw You,” and later that month, she performed a record titled “Big Difference” at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Although not slated to appear on the project, the musician also debuted a freestyle titled “FOR ALL THE BARBZ” in October.