This November, Nicki Minaj will officially mark her return to wax with Pink Friday 2, the sequel to her classic 2010 debut, Pink Friday. It will also be her first full-length LP since 2018’s Queen.

Following well-received singles like “Super Freaky Girl” and “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” today (Sept. 1) sees another titled “Last Time I Saw You,” a pop-oriented number that was produced by Alex Bak, ATL Jacob, TooDope!, Frankie Bash, and Hendrix Smoke. The track serves as an ode to anyone who lost a loved one, with lines about regretting not spending more time with a person no longer here.

“Beggin’ me to stay, and then you walk away, there’s something that you wanted to say, I was in a rush, but you said you were crushed, and I said, ‘I’d be back, it’s okay,’ I wish I’da hugged you tighter the last time that I saw you, I wish l didn’t waste precious time the night when I called you…”

In addition to the new release, Nicki shared a heartfelt message to her fans on her official website.

“I can’t thank you enough for your love and continued support. I have not been excited about the release of a song to this extent for maybe… I don’t know, I can’t even tell you, I don’t even remember when!” she wrote. “I hope that it’s therapeutic for you… I hope that you are still able to smile at the end of the song by realizing that you now have a chance to treat the people that you love that are still in your life the way that expresses to them what they mean to you.” She closed by promising that Pink Friday 2 will be “the best album that’s been released in years.”

Check out the lyric video for “Last Time I Saw You” below.