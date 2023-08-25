Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj appeared on Instagram Live to tease a then-untitled single from her forthcoming album, Pink Friday 2. The pop-esque number contained emotionally charged lyrics about a loved one from the distant past.

“Beggin’ me to stay and then you walk away, there’s something that you wanted to say, I was in a rush and you said you were crushed, but I said I’d be back, it’s okay, I wish I’da hugged you tighter the last time that I saw you, I wish l didn’t waste precious time that night when I called you, I wish I remembered to say I’d do anything for you, maybe I pushed you away because I thought that I’d bore you…”

Today (Aug. 25), the Young Money talent officially announced the pending release of said song, titled “Last Time I Saw You,” which was produced by Hendrix Smoke and ATL Jacob. She also shared a still from a recent photoshoot that many speculate will be the track’s artwork.