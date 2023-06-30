Drake isn’t the only entertainer who can go back to back. After announcing his first project with Amazon Studios on June 28, Tyler Perry returned the following day (June 29) with his second film announcement.

The 53-year-old billionaire mogul, who has built his career from the ground up, unveiled his forthcoming movie Divorce in the Black. It is the second of four features Perry will release on Prime Video as part of his deal with the streaming company. Like his previously announced project Black, White and Blue, Divorce in the Black boasts a star-studded lineup. Hollywood’s Meagan Good, Cory Hardrict, Richard Lawson, Debbie Morgan, and more are among the cast.

Meanwhile, Perry will continue his work behind the scenes as the film’s writer, director, and producer. “And another one!” the Atlanta native wrote on Instagram.

According to Deadline, the feature will follow “Ava, a young bank professional who is devastated when her husband, Dallas (Hardrict), abandons a marriage she is determined to fight for. But then fate intervenes, revealing Dallas’ wicked deeds that have trashed their marriage, and once upon a time sabotaged Ava’s destiny to be loved by her true soulmate.”

In November 2022, Perry opened up about the opportunity to work with Amazon Studios after having a successful run with Netflix. “I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” the Good Deeds star shared. “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms, and I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.”

Along with his first features for Amazon Studios, Perry has two other films, Six Triple Eight and Mea Culpa, set to make a future appearance on Netflix.