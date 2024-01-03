Earlier today (Jan. 3), TMZ unveiled an interview with Yung Bleu ahead of his latest venture, Moon Boy University, which is described as “a full-service recording, marketing, media, and distribution agency” on its official website. During the conversation, the Mobile, AL talent explained the entity’s membership program.

“We got gold and black card members [who] pay an annual fee. It starts at $1,500 and goes up to $10,000,” he stated in a short clip. “Any artist or creator can sign up to be a member of this, and they’ll have access to our services, like marketing, like digital, and stuff like that, just like [a record company]. It’s kind of like a unique thing.” Bleu also revealed that he’s already partnered with content creators to “produce some professional stuff” with the institution’s resources.