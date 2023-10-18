Photo: Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.18.2023

United Talent Agency and Crown + Conquer’s first-ever content creators’ summit in Atlanta, Georgia, UNLOQ404, was held this past Sunday (Oct. 14) at Overtime Elite Arena.

The event, which hosted over 1,000 creators, offered more than 15 different panels. The lineup of speakers and guests included Jeremy Zimmer, Rich Paul, Steve Cohen, Dan Porter, DJ Drama, Angela Simmons, Free, Pinky Cole Hayes, Derrick Hayes, Samir Chaudry, Baylen Levine, Jason Rembert, India Love, Aliyah’s Interlude, Tenicka B, Fly Guy DC, Cam Kirk, Nigel Sylvester, James Morrissey, Joshua Neal, and Luh Tyler. The sponsors and partners included major businesses like Chase, Instagram, Pinterest, Overtime Elite Arena, Live Nation, AMB Sports + Entertainment, Gran Coramino Tequila, and Hartbeat, Lyft, Smartwater, Flying Embers, and the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs.

According to the official website, UNLOQ404 was created to help and empower both established and up-and-coming content creators. “This landmark summit, presented by UTA and produced by Crown + Conquer, promises to be a game-changer for young talent looking to UNLOQ404 and elevate their passion for content creation into a successful brand and thriving business,” a description on the site noted.

“That’s a wrap on UNLOQ404, UTA’s first-ever (and sold-out) summit for digital creators, which debuted today in Atlanta! The summit featured more than 30 speakers across 13 educational sessions designed to help ambitious creators launch their careers,” a recap on UTA’s Instagram page read.

“Our business has always been about finding undiscovered voices and helping them foster their careers. It’s about being in business with people who have a dream and a passion. Atlanta is a place with a vast array of talent,” said UTA CEO Zimmer during opening remarks, according to the IG post. “We’re here to provide support and infrastructure because all of you in this room are the next wave of creators,” added Cohen, co-head of UTA’s Atlanta office. Check out the full clip below.

Revolt - New Episodes