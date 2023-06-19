21 Savage spent Father’s Day giving back to his community.

On Sunday (June 18), the Grammy-nominated rapper and Leading By Example Foundation hosted a youth basketball camp for kids between the ages of 10 to 13 years old in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. According to a post on the Leading By Example Foundation’s Instagram page, the purpose of the event was to give aspiring athletes “the opportunity to improve their skills and learn the importance of teamwork, perseverance, and sportsmanship.”

The kids were coached by professional ballers, including rapper and Louisiana State University champion Flau’jae Johnson, Nassir Little from the Portland Trail Blazers, Jay Scrubb and Kevon Harris from the Orlando Magic, London Johnson from the NBA G League Team Ignite, and Saddiq Bey from the Atlanta Hawks.

The event was held in partnership with Freedom is a Choice Inc, a nonprofit organization with the mission of restoring, reuniting, and redirecting youth to build character and create positive self-image. As stated in the Instagram post, Freedom is a Choice “focuses on making positive differences in the lives of troubled and at-risk males and females by helping them to focus on their standards of living while reinforcing the positive morals and values needed for the future.”

Leading By Example Foundation is a nonprofit organization that 21 Savage created in 2021 with hopes of preparing kids for their future by teaching them how to save and invest. The program includes a Bank Account Campaign, which is a free online financial literacy education platform sponsored by Chime and EVERFI. The company’s website states that it strives to provide “financial literacy education to underserved youth and provides scholarships, access to bank accounts and job placement for teens and students alike.”

