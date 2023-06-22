Photo: Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  06.22.2023

On Wednesday (June 21), Yung Bleu announced that he’ll be heading out on tour this August. Dubbed the “Love Scars Tour,” the North American roadtrip kicks off in San Francisco and will traverse through the United States and Canada until its closing stop in Chicago late September.

The excursion will follow the release of Bleu’s April drop, Love Scars II, a 15-song body of work with additional appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Tink, and Chris Brown. The album — which serves as the sequel to 2020’s Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions — peaked within the top 20 of Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums following its debut.

During an appearance on REVOLT’s “Off Top,” Bleu opened up about how he wants to solidify his legacy. “I think I just wanna build a label,” the Alabama talent said. “Make other artists successful. Once I get to a platform, I feel like I can put on other artists and make other millionaires. I definitely want to do… business mogul stuff in the future, so I can just pass down to my kids.”

Check out Yung Bleu‘s full schedule for his aforementioned tour below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 23).

“Love Scars Tour” 2023 dates:

Aug. 24: San Francisco, CA – The Regency
Aug. 25: Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda
Aug. 27: Meza, AZ – Nile Theater
Sept. 1: Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom
Sept. 2: New Orleans, LA – Joy Theatre
Sept. 3: Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
Sept. 7: Atlanta, GA — Variety Playhouse
Sept. 8: Charlotte, NC — QC Soundstage
Sept. 9: Richmond, VA — The National
Sept. 12: Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer
Sept. 14: Cleveland, OH — The Agora
Sept. 19: Washington, D.C. — Howard Theatre
Sept. 21: Toronto, ON — The Opera House
Sept. 23: New York, NY — Brooklyn Steel
Sept. 24: Boston, MA — Road Runner
Sept. 28: Detroit, MI — Royal Oak Music Theatre
Sept. 30: Chicago, IL — The Vic Theatre

Tags in this article:
Tags
R&B
Rap
Yung Bleu

