On Wednesday (June 21), Yung Bleu announced that he’ll be heading out on tour this August. Dubbed the “Love Scars Tour,” the North American roadtrip kicks off in San Francisco and will traverse through the United States and Canada until its closing stop in Chicago late September.

The excursion will follow the release of Bleu’s April drop, Love Scars II, a 15-song body of work with additional appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Tink, and Chris Brown. The album — which serves as the sequel to 2020’s Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions — peaked within the top 20 of Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums following its debut.

During an appearance on REVOLT’s “Off Top,” Bleu opened up about how he wants to solidify his legacy. “I think I just wanna build a label,” the Alabama talent said. “Make other artists successful. Once I get to a platform, I feel like I can put on other artists and make other millionaires. I definitely want to do… business mogul stuff in the future, so I can just pass down to my kids.”

Check out Yung Bleu‘s full schedule for his aforementioned tour below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 23).

“Love Scars Tour” 2023 dates:

Aug. 24: San Francisco, CA – The Regency

Aug. 25: Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

Aug. 27: Meza, AZ – Nile Theater

Sept. 1: Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

Sept. 2: New Orleans, LA – Joy Theatre

Sept. 3: Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

Sept. 7: Atlanta, GA — Variety Playhouse

Sept. 8: Charlotte, NC — QC Soundstage

Sept. 9: Richmond, VA — The National

Sept. 12: Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer

Sept. 14: Cleveland, OH — The Agora

Sept. 19: Washington, D.C. — Howard Theatre

Sept. 21: Toronto, ON — The Opera House

Sept. 23: New York, NY — Brooklyn Steel

Sept. 24: Boston, MA — Road Runner

Sept. 28: Detroit, MI — Royal Oak Music Theatre

Sept. 30: Chicago, IL — The Vic Theatre