On Friday (April 14), Yung Bleu blessed the masses with Love Scars II, the sequel to the 2020 EP Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions. Love Scars II consists of 15 cuts and additional features from Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, and Tink.

On Saturday (April 15), Bleu kept his momentum going by liberating a new visual for the standout track “Casamigos Nights.” As the title suggests, the Robby Hale, Jerry Lang II, Treehouz, and Teldrick Smith-produced effort is centered around wild evenings with a significant other when under the influence of alcohol.

“Casamigos nights, it’s one of those nights where I’m faded, forgot to book your flight, and you been in your feelings more and more, it feel like you changin’, it’s like I don’t know you anymore, maybe we just need one more of those Casamigos nights, straight the f**k up, we need one more Casamigos nights, baby, I hopе you’re comfortable, Casamigos nights, come put your body on icе…”

The accompanying clip for the emotionally charged number shows Bleu spending time with a love interest. He appears to be detached from what’s going on, all as the woman enjoys her drink and films the special moments on her cell phone.

Back in November of 2022, Bleu liberated his sophomore studio LP, TANTRA, a 17-song body of work with assists from Fivio Foreign, ZAYN, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, French Montana, Lucky Daye, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, and Ne-Yo. Outside of his own work, the Alabama artist could also be found on dope cuts like Coi Leray’s “Aye Yai Yai,” M Huncho’s “Who We Are,” Maroon 5’s “One Light (Remix),” Ashanti’s “Falling For You,” dvsn’s “Last Time,” and THEY.’s “In The Mood.” Press play on Yung Bleu’s “Casamigos Nights” video below.