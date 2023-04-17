Photo: Screenshot from Yung Bleu’s “Casamigos Nights” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.17.2023

On Friday (April 14), Yung Bleu blessed the masses with Love Scars II, the sequel to the 2020 EP Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions. Love Scars II consists of 15 cuts and additional features from Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, and Tink.

On Saturday (April 15), Bleu kept his momentum going by liberating a new visual for the standout track “Casamigos Nights.” As the title suggests, the Robby Hale, Jerry Lang II, Treehouz, and Teldrick Smith-produced effort is centered around wild evenings with a significant other when under the influence of alcohol.

“Casamigos nights, it’s one of those nights where I’m faded, forgot to book your flight, and you been in your feelings more and more, it feel like you changin’, it’s like I don’t know you anymore, maybe we just need one more of those Casamigos nights, straight the f**k up, we need one more Casamigos nights, baby, I hopе you’re comfortable, Casamigos nights, come put your body on icе…”

The accompanying clip for the emotionally charged number shows Bleu spending time with a love interest. He appears to be detached from what’s going on, all as the woman enjoys her drink and films the special moments on her cell phone.

Back in November of 2022, Bleu liberated his sophomore studio LP, TANTRA, a 17-song body of work with assists from Fivio Foreign, ZAYN, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, French Montana, Lucky Daye, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, and Ne-Yo. Outside of his own work, the Alabama artist could also be found on dope cuts like Coi Leray’s “Aye Yai Yai,” M Huncho’s “Who We Are,” Maroon 5’s “One Light (Remix),” Ashanti’s “Falling For You,” dvsn’s “Last Time,” and THEY.’s “In The Mood.” Press play on Yung Bleu’s “Casamigos Nights” video below.

Rep for 50 Cent denies Cuban Link engagement rumors

By Angel Saunders
  04.17.2023

Shordie Shordie reps the "Thug Life" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  04.17.2023

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby team up for "Dropped The Lo" single

By Regina Cho
  04.17.2023

Kevin Gates drops off "Do It Again" single

By Jon Powell
  04.17.2023

Frank Ocean hints at new album during 2023 Coachella set

By Angel Saunders
  04.17.2023

Shenseea returns with new visual for "Curious"

By Jon Powell
  04.17.2023

Doe Boy taps DeJ Loaf for new "ROLL THE DICE" single

By Regina Cho
  04.17.2023

Saweetie hits the Coachella stage and gives fellow female rapper Latto her flowers

By Cierra Jones
  04.17.2023

Fat Trel creates "Art" in his latest visual

By Jon Powell
  04.17.2023

Fivio Foreign brings the heat with new "Hot Sauce" single

By Regina Cho
  04.17.2023

Tyler, The Creator's 'CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST' sets new 'Billboard' chart record

By Jon Powell
  04.17.2023

21 Savage flexes his vocal range while adding bass to Usher's "My Boo"

By Angelina Velasquez
  04.16.2023

E-40 says racial bias led to his fourth quarter ejection during Sacramento Kings playoff game

By Angelina Velasquez
  04.16.2023

Jamie Foxx undergoing testing in Atlanta where he remains hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency

By Angelina Velasquez
  04.16.2023

Offset reveals Takeoff tribute in new photos of his painstakingly crafted back tattoo

By Angelina Velasquez
  04.15.2023
