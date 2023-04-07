Next Friday (April 14), Yung Bleu will officially unveil his Love Scars II album, the second installment of his well-received 2020 Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotions EP. So far, fans have been able to enjoy the first single, “Games Women Play.” Today (April 7), the Platinum-certified artist returns with his official follow-up, a sensual track titled “Kissing On Your Tattoos.” On the record, Bleu sets the mood with his intimate lyrics:

“I bet you never been this hot, I bet he never touched those spots (Touched ’em)/ You ever leave, he gon’ be mad at you (Mad at you), I bet that he don’t kiss on your tattoos (Tattoos), I bet that he can’t make you scream/ ‘Til the neighbors come (Come), to the top of your lungs, she ain’t my type, but I’ma f**k her anyway/ If I like them tattoos, I’ma grab ’em by the waist and say, Can I kiss on your tattoos? Your tattoos/ Can I kiss on your tattoos? Your tattoos”

Back in November 2022, Bleu liberated his sophomore studio LP, TANTRA, a 17-song body of work with additional assists from Fivio Foreign, ZAYN, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, French Montana, Lucky Daye, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, and Ne-Yo. Outside of his own releases, he has dropped off plenty of show-stealing verses on tracks like Coi Leray’s “Aye Yai Yai,” M Huncho’s “Who We Are,” Chris Brown’s “Possessive,” Maroon 5’s “One Light (Remix),” Ashanti’s “Falling For You,” and dvsn’s “Last Time.”

In a previous interview with REVOLT, the Alabama-raised talent spoke about the process behind creating one of his most well-loved hits “Ghetto Love Birds.” “Me just being creative in the studio. There was really no inspiration,” he said. “I don’t really have a certain situation that happened for each song… Using my database of feelings, emotions, and life skills to come up, and curate the perfect music.”

Be sure to press play on Yung Bleu’s brand new “Kissing On Your Tattoos” track down below.