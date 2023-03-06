On April 7, THEY. will officially unveil their next body of work. The R&B duo dropped off the first preview from the forthcoming project over the weekend with a new single titled “In The Mood.” Equipped with an assist from Yung Bleu, the accompanying Shomi Patwary-directed visual unites the three artists under one roof to show off their musical chemistry. On the song, Bleu adds his one-of-a-kind flow to the mix:

“What it take to get you in the mood? (Mood) she got that wet, wet/ Take me on a cruise (Ooh), like I’ll swim in your waves like I do (I do), hope you don’t think that I don’t want a taste, ’cause I do (I do)/ That p**sy bald head just like Erykah Badu (Ooh), sunroof, I might put your legs through the roof (Skrrt)/ I’m up in the Royce (Yeah), we can f**k in here, just lay on top now if you too moist”

THEY.’s last project was 2020’s The Amanda Tape, a 10-track release with features from Juicy J, Wale, and Tinashe. The offering also housed well-loved hits like “Losing Focus” and “Play Fight.” Since then, they have stayed connected with fans throughout 2022 with singles like “Set Me Free,” “Comfortable” featuring Fana Hues, “Blü Moon,” and “Lonely” featuring Bino Rideaux.

Back in November of 2022, Yung Bleu blessed fans with his sophomore studio LP, TANTRA, a 17-song body of work with additional features from ZAYN, Nicki Minaj, French Montana, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. So far, he has dropped off visuals for cuts like “What Type Of Games,” “One Of Those Nights,” and “Love In The Way.”

Be sure to press play on THEY.’s brand new “In The Mood” music video featuring Yung Bleu down below.