JID returns with "30 (Freestyle)" single
The track boasts production from Conductor Williams, Christo and Tane Runo.
On New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), JID decided to celebrate 2024 with “30 (Freestyle).” Produced by Christo, Conductor Williams and Tane Runo, the track sees the Atlanta emcee reminding listeners why he’s considered one of the best within the current generation.
“N**gas know I ain’t the one to sleep on/ I’m under pressure, gotta sleep with the heat/ An extra clip beside the dresser like I’m Pac/ Paranoid n**gas puffin’ pot/ Puffin’ it out your chest, boy, stop, we ain’t stupid/ We ain’t stuntin’ you or nothin’ you doin’/ I’m the intruder, the pursuer, the persuader, the shooter/ I display a wide ‘ray of different styles/ My latest, nun’ greater/ I graduated from furious, mad/ Now I’m just aggravated…”
As REVOLT previously reported, JID announced his next album, titled Forever & A Day, back in August 2023. “I think I’ma give y’all an album before this Metro s**t come out, [the] Forever & A Day project,” he revealed while also referring to another long-awaited project with Metro Boomin. He also stated that the upcoming effort will consist of “[probably] 10 to 12 songs” and is “d**n near almost done.”
The upcoming effort will mark a conceptual continuation of 2022’s The Forever Story, which served as a sequel to 2017’s The Never Story. The Forever Story contained assists from Kenny Mason, EARTHGANG, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, Yasiin Bey, Lil Wayne and more. It received critical acclaim and stands as JID’s highest-charting solo release to date.
Since then, the Dreamville talent continued his momentum as one-half of the group BlakkBoyz with Lil Yachty, which spawned the loose drops “Van Gogh” and “Half Doin Dope” with BabyTron. He also delivered his special brand of raps for the likes of Little Dragon, Trueno, Jon Batiste, Mick Jenkins, Killer Mike and Westside Gunn.
