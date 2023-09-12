This Friday (Sept. 15), Killer Mike will bless the masses with a deluxe edition of his sixth studio LP, MICHAEL, which adds four new tracks to the release. On Friday (Sept. 8), he dropped off a new video from the forthcoming update for “MAYNARD VIGNETTE,” a collaboration alongside T.I., Jacquees, and JID. Named after a former Atlanta mayor, the Julian Cruz and SKUFL-produced effort sees Mike rapping about his hard upbringing and grind to success.

“I’m a young Black Maynard, mama gospel singer, daddy dope slanger, born from the anger, tryna work an angle, get up out of danger, and on the pistol, the trigger hold the finger, movin’ like a surgeon, got life and death in hand, ’cause I done seen the serpents put a hit on they best friend, but ain’t that the way it go?”

The accompanying clip for “MAYNARD VIGNETTE” contains old footage of the aforementioned politician and a mural being created in his honor. Mike and T.I. can be seen cooking up music during a session at Stankonia Studios while CeeLo Green, Wiz Khalifa, Elliott Wilson, and more make cameo appearances. Check out the full video and the tracklisting for MICHAEL (Deluxe) below.