On Friday (July 28), Vic Mensa unveiled a new single titled “Eastside Girl,” which features Ty Dolla $ign. The upbeat number was produced by the Chicago talent alongside his West Coast counterpart (as the rave-inclined alter ego the mxnxstxr), LPeezy, and Subroza. “Eastside Girl” serves as an anthem for a ladies night out, no matter where you happen to be located.

“Eastside girl, she want a westside n**ga, northside girl, she want a southside n**ga, she wanna ride the Chevy with me, she wanna make love on the beach, she wanna pull up in my hood, know how to roll up a Backwood…”

The track boasts a matching clip that comes courtesy of Danielle Alston. Viewers can see the Roc Nation-signed talent enjoying a game a pool with a bevy of beauties before he’s seemingly put under a spell and robbed dry. Unfortunately, Ty doesn’t make an appearance.

Mensa explained how the collaboration came to fruition via press release. “Ty is one of my favorite musicians and people to collaborate with,” he said. “I pulled up to his studio to give him some of my 93 Boyz weed brand and he was working on a bunch of house music. I’ve been wanting to return to house ever since I made ‘Down On My Luck,’ so it just made a lot of sense. Ty played the guitar line already and it was giving me a surf-rock vibe, so I started going a California direction with the lyrics, then I programmed some house drums and samples. We were really just smoking and vibing, and ‘Eastside Girl’ is what came out.”

“Eastside Girl” follows recent drops like “STRAWBERRY LOUIS VUITTON” and “$WISH.” Mensa also appeared on Seun Kuti and Black Thought’s “Bad Man Lighter 2.0” in the same time frame. Press play on his latest below.