Photo: Cover art for Vic Mensa’s “STRAWBERRY LOUIS VUITTON” single
By Regina Cho
  /  01.31.2023

Yesterday (Jan. 30), rapper, actor, and activist Vic Mensa returned with his first release of the year. Titled “STRAWBERRY LOUIS VUITTON,” the new track taps in with vocalist and bass expert Thundercat along with songstress Maeta for additional flare and instrumentation. The accompanying visual is directed by Danielle DeGrasse-Alston and sees Mensa skydiving in a custom recreation of a Virgil Abloh suit while delivering his lyrics:

“Drop top, I got a date with the sunrise, I might just let it ride if you act right/ Saw that gold Rollie no pyrite, 24 karats, beautiful in the streetlights/ Strawberry Louis Vuitton, Parisian nights in the moon, ooh, how speak with your eyes/ Money and the fame, the goals were just your turn, they hate you then they love you, they love you then they hate you again”

“I made ‘STRAWBERRY LOUIS VUITTON’ while watching one of Virgil’s last LV films, the one with Saul Williams,” stated the “Liquor Locker” rapper via press release. “When I heard the sample, it just spoke to me, so I chopped it, made the beat, and wrote the song on the spot. It was really a freestyle. When Virgil passed away, I kind of felt like he had given this song to me; the gift that keeps on giving, in a way.”

Back in February 2022, Mensa shared a surprise four-song EP titled Vino Valentino. The body of work showcased his thoughts about Valentine’s Day and emphasized his talents as a producer. Prior to that was I TAPE, a seven-track offering with collaborations alongside Kane, Tish, Zacari, Jeremih, Wyatt Waddell, Chance The Rapper, and Wyclef Jean.

Be sure to press play on Vic Mensa’s brand new “STRAWBERRY LOUIS VUITTON” music video featuring Thundercat and Maeta down below.

