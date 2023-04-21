Photo: Cover art for Vic Mensa’s “SWISH” single
By Jon Powell
  /  04.21.2023

Today (April 21), Vic Mensa returns with “$WISH,” a Johan Lenox and BongoByTheWay-produced banger that features Chance The Rapper and G-Eazy. As the song’s chorus makes clear, the trio are all about the boss lifestyle.

Rick Owens steppin’, I’m a rock star in Ramones, big house dilemma, cribbo got too many rooms, swish, I got shooters in the field, they runnin’ zones, when I swish, make somethin’ shake for me stop playin’, playin’, thick in the hips, she poppin’ p**sy and Patrón, fist look like Thanos, I got way too many stones, swish, see me mobbin’ in the ‘Raq, I’m Al Capone…”

It’s been six years since Mensa liberated his debut LP, The Autobiography, a 15-song body of work with additional features from The-Dream, Chief Keef, Pharrell Williams, Ty Dolla $ign, Pusha T, and more. Since then, the Chicago emcee released an alternative album with his 93Punx collective and a slew of well-received EPs, including There’s Alot Going On, Hooligans, and Vino Valentino.

Outside of music, Mensa continues to push for social and political reform in the United States, especially in regard to marginalized groups in his hometown. In a past interview with REVOLT, he spoke on his Books Before Bars initiative, which is intended to provide literary resources for the imprisoned population in Illinois.

“It’s near [and] dear to my heart because I’ve been sending books to friends of mine in jail and prison for a decade now, and I’ve seen the incredible impact that the bright books have had on people in my life while incarcerated,” he said. “I’ve seen the way that a little book at the right point in time for somebody facing a life sentence can transform their entire mind frame and bring them a sense of internal freedom, even when the body is confined.”

Press play on a lyric video for Vic Mensa, Chance The Rapper, and G-Eazy’s “$WISH” below.

 

