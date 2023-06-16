Today (June 16), fans are now able to check out Killer Mike’s long-awaited LP, MICHAEL, which consists of 14 songs and features from Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Mozzy, Future, André 3000, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. The project was led by the well-received singles “RUN,” “TALK’N THAT S**T!,” “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” “MOTHERLESS,” and “DON’T LET THE DEVIL.” As he made clear on social media, the emotionally charged body of work has been in production for some time.

“After two and a half years of hard work and continued effort until this [diamond] was perfectly polished, I am proud to present MICHAEL, a generational statement,” Killer Mike said. “I am grateful for all that I have been blessed to see. Thank you, God.”

In a video posted to his Instagram account (above), the Run The Jewels talent further explained the importance of MICHAEL to an audience at an unknown location. “I was underrated. I was overlooked. I was cast aside. I was not thought about. I was undervalued,” Mike revealed while seemingly holding back tears. “And it’s been a long, long time. And it’s been a long, long climb. So, I don’t know what happens next, but I know I’m not gonna stop putting one foot in front of the other every single day. And I encourage you to do the same.”

He continued, “I want you guys to download this record. I want you to live with it because it’s for you. This ain’t no rap record. It’s a gospel-influenced record, but my man Harold told me, ‘You truly are singing the blues.’ You’re telling the average working-class Black man’s, average working-class American man’s story with dignity.”

Press play on MICHAEL below. In related news, Killer Mike will soon be hitting the road for “The High and Holy Tour” in support of the album, which you can learn more about here.