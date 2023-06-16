Photo: Cover art for Killer Mike’s ‘MICHAEL’ album
By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Today (June 16), fans are now able to check out Killer Mike’s long-awaited LP, MICHAEL, which consists of 14 songs and features from Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Mozzy, Future, André 3000, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. The project was led by the well-received singles “RUN,” “TALK’N THAT S**T!,” “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” “MOTHERLESS,” and “DON’T LET THE DEVIL.” As he made clear on social media, the emotionally charged body of work has been in production for some time.

“After two and a half years of hard work and continued effort until this [diamond] was perfectly polished, I am proud to present MICHAEL, a generational statement,” Killer Mike said. “I am grateful for all that I have been blessed to see. Thank you, God.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Killer Mike (@killermike)

In a video posted to his Instagram account (above), the Run The Jewels talent further explained the importance of MICHAEL to an audience at an unknown location. “I was underrated. I was overlooked. I was cast aside. I was not thought about. I was undervalued,” Mike revealed while seemingly holding back tears. “And it’s been a long, long time. And it’s been a long, long climb. So, I don’t know what happens next, but I know I’m not gonna stop putting one foot in front of the other every single day. And I encourage you to do the same.”

He continued, “I want you guys to download this record. I want you to live with it because it’s for you. This ain’t no rap record. It’s a gospel-influenced record, but my man Harold told me, ‘You truly are singing the blues.’ You’re telling the average working-class Black man’s, average working-class American man’s story with dignity.”

Press play on MICHAEL below. In related news, Killer Mike will soon be hitting the road for “The High and Holy Tour” in support of the album, which you can learn more about here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Gucci Mane and Lil Baby team up for "Bluffin"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Michael Jordan reaches agreement to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to buying group with J. Cole

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Digga D returns with new visual for "DTF"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Doja Cat drops bars and visuals for "Attention" and Twitter wants her musical versatility respected

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Gunna marks return with new album 'a Gift & a Curse'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Young Thug posts mysterious QR code on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Snoop Dogg unleashes his inner-Doggfather in new Petco campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder shot and killed in Memphis

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Trick Daddy considers J. Cole's "All My Life" verse one of the hardest this decade

By Vayda Sorel
  /  06.15.2023

DJ Khaled gives update on possible fracture after viral surfing mishap

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Juvenile honored with a congressional resolution in Washington, DC for his impact on hip hop

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.15.2023

Fredo handles his business in "Everybody Knows" video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023

NLE Choppa connects with Rick Ross for "Cold Game" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023

Gangsta Boo's cause of death revealed

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Jack Harlow delivers powerful video for "Gang Gang Gang"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023
