Legendary gospel singer-songwriter LaShun Pace has passed away, her family confirmed on Monday (March 21). She was 60 years old.

Pace’s sister Lydia Pace revealed to 11 Alive that the songstress was on dialysis for five years while waiting for a new kidney and sadly died of organ failure on Monday morning.

“We have lost one of the baddest sopranos to ever walk this earth,” the “Larry Reid Live” show tweeted on Monday. “LaShun Pace, one of the lead singers of The Pace Sisters, has passed. The Pace Sisters recently loss [sic] their sister songbird Duranice Pace and Mom Pastor Betty Pace. Pray for them and all of us who will mourn this loss.”

In the late 1980s, Pace and her eight sisters formed The Anointed Pace Sisters, a gospel vocal group based in Atlanta. The Grammy-nominated group released multiple albums, including 1992’s U-Know, My Purpose, 2003’s It’s Already Done, Return and Access Granted.

Pace also branched out on her own for a solo singing and songwriting career, releasing hits like, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” “Act Like You Know” and eight solo albums. A snippet of “Act Like You Know” recently gained popularity again thanks to a TikTok trend, inspiring Pace to start working on a new album, Get Up Erica reports.

“With the passing of Ms. Lashun Pace, I’m really glad y’all recirculated her voice & 90s Black Gospel to the world through Tik Tok. 90s Gospel will always be superior,” a fan tweeted on Monday. “I’m happy she seen the love & was able to smell her roses before she passed.”

Pace also had an acting career and was featured in the 1992 film Leap of Faith. She received a Stellar Award, was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in 2007 and, in 2015, she and her sisters were honored at the 16th Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards in Atlanta.

Pace’s mother, Bettie Ann Pace, passed away in 2020 at 82 years old, followed by her older sister, Duranice Pace, who died last year.

See tweets about Pace’s passing on Twitter below. Rest in Peace.

We have lost one of the baddest sopranos to ever walk this earth. LaShun Pace one of the lead singers of The Pace Sisters has passed. The Pace Sisters recently loss their sister songbird Duranice Pace and Mom Pastor Betty Pace. Pray for them and all of us who will mourn this loss pic.twitter.com/p7WjSBaV5t — LarryReidLive (@LarryReidLive) March 21, 2022

Y’all, we done lost a Gospel Legend. RIP Lashun Pace 😭🕊 pic.twitter.com/buMLnAndx0 — The V A U L T 🔥 (@_TooUnderratedX) March 21, 2022

When LaShun Pace remixed Maxwell’s “Ascension” >>>>>>>> Rest Well LaShun 🤎🤎🤎 pic.twitter.com/rAkkxuoAnZ — 3/5 🎈 (@theygotkary) March 21, 2022

– one of the greatest singers to ever touch this planet. Tarrian LaShun Pace. pic.twitter.com/ODUx0bkqRH — Rob Milton (@therobmilton) March 21, 2022

With the passing of Ms. Lashun Pace, I’m really glad y’all recirculated her voice & 90’s Black Gospel to the world through Tik Tok. 90’s Gospel will always be superior. I’m happy she seen the love & was able to smell her roses before she passed. Take your rest! pic.twitter.com/03bksuSpee — THE HBCU MERCH QUEEN (CP3 wore us!) (@SISisms_) March 21, 2022