On Christmas (Dec. 25), Summer Walker unveiled a new single titled “DROWN IN MY LOVE,” a short-but-sweet offering that sees the Atlanta star trying to heal from an old flame as a new one surfaces.

“Don’t touch me there, I’m not ready/ I’m sorry but my heart’s too heavy/ You’re starin’ me right in my face/ Hopin’ and prayin’ it ain’t too late/ But that ain’t a risk I’m willin’ to take/ Leave me in peace all alone/ I rather wallow, no/ Don’t take me up out my sorrows, oh/ I need to feel it, I need to feel it/ So I can heal it, baby…”

“DROWN IN MY LOVE” boasts a vertical video that features DMV rapper Foggieraw as Walker’s special someone. Throughout the clip, the couple show each other different levels of affection in different rooms of a nostalgic-looking residence.

It’s been two years since Walker released her sophomore studio LP, Still Over It, a continuation of her 2019 debut, Over It. Still Over It contained 20 songs with additional appearances from Ciara, Cardi B, City Girls’ JT, SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams and Omarion. The album was both a critical and commercial success and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Since then, Walker released the CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP and loose cuts like “I Want To Come Home For Christmas,” “No Love (Extended)” with SZA and Cardi B, “Sense dat God gave you” with Sexyy Red and updated versions of “Girls Need Love” with Tyla, Tink, and Victoria Monét. She also provided her special talents on songs like Kendrick Lamar’s “Purple Hearts,” The Weeknd’s “Best Friends (Remix),” Ari Lennox’s “Queen Space,” Quavo and Takeoff’s “Mixy,” Kali Uchis’ “Deserve Me” and Usher’s “Good Good.” Press play on Summer Walker’s “DROWN IN MY LOVE” video below.