Megan Thee Stallion is holding nothing back in 2024 after giving fans a heads-up on what they can expect as she enters a new phase in her career.

As previously reported by REVOLT in October, the Houston hottie confirmed that she is an independent artist on Instagram Live. The update came on the heels of her settling a legal battle with her former record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. Her forthcoming third studio album, which remains untitled at this time, is a self-funded effort, she boasted.

Earlier this month, Billboard announced that she entered a distribution deal with Warner Music Group. The partnership will reportedly benefit Megan with marketing resources to help propel her future efforts in radio and television.

“The budget is coming from me. Motherf**king Hot Girl Productions. The next s**t y’all about to see is all straight from Megan Thee Stallion. Megan Thee Stallion’s brain, Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. We in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one,” she said. Weeks later, she metaphorically, and quite literally, shed the trials and tribulations of the past few years in her single “Cobra.”

On Saturday (Dec. 23), Megan jumped on Live again to field questions from her followers. Among them was an inquiry about her enthusiasm for the future of her rap career. “Of course I’m excited for this era because I get to do everything that I want to do whenever I want to do it,” began the three-time Grammy Award winner.

The ever-resilient 28-year-old then put everyone on notice as she stated, “And I’m ’bout to give everybody exactly what they been looking for, good or bad. Like, if you been calling for me, here I come. Calling for me like, ‘Megan, pop out,’ calling for me, calling for me any kind of way, I’m coming. Whatever you was calling for me to do, I’m coming.”

In part, that new era may have been teased when she and Cardi B collaborated on the up-tempo record “Bongos.” The two women performed the record for the first time at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September.