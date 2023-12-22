Back in October, Megan Thee Stallion joined the hit Netflix animated series “Big Mouth” as a hormone monstress that matches her real life persona. During the show’s seventh season, the character — also named Megan — debuted a fun anthem titled “P**sy Don’t Lie,” a musical lesson on a woman’s appeal and enchantment.

“It ain’t me who made the system/ Lady p**sy, she’s filled with wisdom/ She and d**k got they own d**n mind/ Callin’ all the shots since the dawn of time, you see, everybody got their should/ But, baby, that should don’t get you that wood/ So, girl, take a lil’ bit of that pressure off/ You gon’ land with the man that gets you off/ The laws of attraction/ Don’t care ’bout nothin’ but your carnal satisfaction/ It’s all in the p**sy, and the p**sy don’t lie…”

Today (Dec. 22), the fun, raunchy offering became available to enjoy on your favorite streaming platform. Presumably, it also serves as a lead single for the next official “Big Mouth” soundtrack.