Megan Thee Stallion unveiled her solo comeback single, “Cobra,” in November. It marked her first release as a newly independent artist and second overall of 2023.

The record was met with praise by fans and critics alike, with many lauding the artist for being vulnerable about mental health and addiction. Today (Dec. 15), Megan shared a custom chain created by hip hop jeweler Elliot Eliantte.

The diamond-encrusted piece featured an ouroboros, an ancient symbol depicting a serpent eating its own tail. “Me and my jeweler come up with THEE BEST chain designs. I tell him exactly what I want, and he kills it EVERY TIME!!! I think this might be my favorite piece I have right now. I wonder what I’ll get next,” the caption read.

Upon its release, “Cobra” debuted at No. 10 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart. According to Luminate, the record generated 12 million official U.S. streams and 6,000 downloads within its first week.

Although she has yet to announce her next full-length project, Megan reportedly inked a deal with Warner Music Group to distribute her music. Under the new agreement, she’ll be supported by employees at 300 Entertainment and others throughout WMG. Roc Nation will still manage the artist.

In October, Megan and 1501 Entertainment reached a settlement after their three-year legal battle. “[They] are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses,” said a label representative at that time. President Carl Crawford also added that he and the company “wish Megan the very best in her life and career.”

Meanwhile, Megan’s collaboration with Reneé Rapp came out today (Dec. 15). Titled “Not My Fault,” the song arrived ahead of the upcoming Mean Girls movie, which drops on Jan. 12, 2024.