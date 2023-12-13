Megan Thee Stallion and Reneé Rapp announced their new song for the upcoming Mean Girls movie today (Dec. 13).
Titled “Not My Fault,” the record is set to release on Friday (Dec. 15). Their reveal was accompanied by the single’s cover art, which shows Megan and Rapp in a room filled with blonde wig-clad mannequins.
Rapp, who plays Regina George in the upcoming film, is a central figure in the Mean Girls musical adaptation of Tina Fey’s 2004 movie. Fey will return as Ms. Norbury in the film, which also features a cast including Bebe Wood, Avantika Vandanapu, Christopher Briney, Angourie Rice, Auliʻi Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey.
Peep the announcement below.
View this post on Instagram
“Not My Fault” is Megan’s latest contribution to a movie soundtrack. Earlier this year, she debuted “Out Alpha The Alpha” for A24’s D**ks: The Musical. She also has a record on The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By) slated to drop on Friday.
On the other hand, Rapp put out the deluxe edition of her debut album, Snow Angel, in August. It contained a lone feature from Coco Jones, who appeared in “Tummy Hurts (Remix).”
Earlier this week, it was announced that Megan partnered up with Warner Music Group to distribute her music. The news arrived after she parted ways with Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment, which took place after a three-year legal battle.
“We in my pockets, Hotties, so let’s do our big one… I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent since it was just me and my mama,” she shared during an Instagram Live in October. “[I’m] so excited because it’s really just me this go-round until we sign to a new label. I don’t want to sign to a new label right now because I just want to do it myself until I’m completely out of [this deal].”
